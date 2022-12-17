Students surprise pets

New after-school group surprises humane shelter

Between homework and the holidays, students in the Calhoun County Independent School District found some time to give back.

As part of the Camp Calhoun Learning xSTREAM after-school learning enrichment program, students from Travis Middle School had the opportunity to make and give the critters at Calhoun County Humane Society some treats. Madalynn Williams was one of the students who helped feed the critters.

“My parents don’t really let me have dogs, so I don’t really get to see dogs all the time,” Williams said. “I also get to see my favorite teacher after school. It’s fun, and she interacts with us. She helps us; she understands us.”

Camp Calhoun Learning xSTREAM is a new after-school program launched last semester by CCISD.

Offered as a no-cost supplementary learning experience, students can sharpen their skills and receive additional instruction from volunteers and teachers at no additional charge for nearly three hours after the end of school.

“We’ve had students that may not be successful in the classroom but are blossoming outside of the classroom,” Literacy specialist and program organizer Sherry Williams said. “I get so many pictures a day, and they just look so happy.”

One of the major goals of the program is to help students regain confidence and help them socialize after long periods of isolation during the COVID pandemic, which forced many students to learn off campus and away from peers. It also serves to help accelerate their learning and provide crucial small-group learning.

“One of the stipulations of the grant required us to hire a technical company, which was allocated in the grant… And they said that what we were doing here in our school district was extremely successful,” Williams said. “They even asked for Maggie and I to speak at conferences on what we were doing… We’ve had parent buy-in, our students are very happy, and students are able to transfer what they learn over to the classroom.”

The program is free, thanks to a Texas COVID Learning Grant, and is available to students at Travis Middle School, HJM Elementary, JR Elementary, Port O’Connor School, and Seadrift School, and covers grades from kinder to eighth.

Transportation to Olivia and Greenlake at the end of the program is also available for students as well. Maggie Hernandez, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, was one of the people who helped organize the program.

“There had been ten grants before this one that we had not applied for because we felt that we had what we needed,” Maggie said. “However, this was a perfect opportunity to help get some money for kiddos.”

Besides more learning opportunities, enrolled students also get the chance to socialize with other students and engage in fun activities, such as the aforementioned dog treat baking, as well as quilting, ornament making, crafts, cooking, and gym activities.

“The elementary school made Santa Clauses, ghosts at Halloween; we’ve done Christmas cards for nursing homes and assisted living, and next semester we are going to do a service-learning project enrichment program that will involve our middle schoolers,” Williams said. “At HJM, they made circuit boards with Rudolf so that his nose would light up. What they’re doing every day is amazing.”

Following the first semester of the program’s success, it is set to return for next year’s semester as well, going from Jan. 17 – April 20 and then the year following.

For more information on the program, call the school district at 361-552-9728.

“It’s a two-year grant, and we’re hoping if all goes well, it’ll have some sustainability after the grant runs out because we have been very successful,” Williams said. “But when you see kids walk out of school, especially littles, it’s amazing.”