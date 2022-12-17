Survey shows Metaverse will have an impact on how people travel

The tourism sector is one that has been particularly eager to embrace the Metaverse, and there is a solid reason for this.

Virtual reality provides an efficient method for marketers to give consumers a taste of what they may anticipate from an experience before they buy it since the majority of their clients are wanting to acquire experiences rather than items.

A survey with 24,179 participants from 32 countries was conducted by the well-known online travel firm Booking.com. The results of the poll indicated that passengers had a great interest in digitally experiencing sites before deciding on their itinerary.

43% of those who participated in the survey said unequivocally that they intended to make use of virtual reality to guide their decision-making.

About 4574 respondents out of a total of 10404 that voted for said they would not visit a new destination unless they had already experienced it virtually.

Younger generations, namely Generation Z (45%) and Millennials (43%), are the ones who are most inclined to check out travel experiences in the metaverse.

In addition, more than thirty-five percent of those who participated in the survey are open to the idea of spending numerous days in the Metaverse in order to get familiar with the environments that are available at various popular sites.

However, sixty percent of those who took the survey said that the experiences that can be had via the Metaverse and other virtual technologies can’t compare to those that can be had in person.

Brazil’s Sao Paulo, India’s Pondicherry, Australia’s Hobart, and Italy’s Bolzano are 2023’s most sought-after locations people want to travel to, the survey shows.

Booking.com claims that supporting technologies such as haptic feedback would assist enhance this experience by enabling consumers to enjoy sandy beaches and tropical sun without having to physically leave their homes.

Metaverse in the travel industry

The tourism sector stands to benefit tremendously from the use of Metaverse technology. The greater availability of new and better sources of inspiration for travelers is one of the perks that stands out the most.

It may also function as a complement by providing prospective visitors with a taste of the types of activities they would have the opportunity to participate in during their visit.

It will be possible for passengers to see hotel rooms and other places before making a reservation, and it will even be feasible for them to practice the process of checking in at a site before they commit to staying there.

A website can only do so much in the way of customer service, even though most bookings are made online these days. If users plan their vacation in the Metaverse, they will be able to ask questions of an agent virtually, haggle over prices, bundle things, and pay in a simple and streamlined way.

In addition, virtual reality will make it possible for hotels, travel agencies, and other companies operating within the tourism sector to service potential clients with a simulation of what it would be like to go to their destination.

This indicates that consumers will have the opportunity to test out a selection of the primary attractions that are likely to entice them to visit a destination in the first place.