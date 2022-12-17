Suxxeses will ‘not’ be involved in Royal Christmas celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan will be staying in California while most other members of the Royal Family – dubbed ‘The Loyal Family’ – turn out to engage in Christmas celebrations, according to reports. It is understood that even Prince Andrew will attend Sandringham for the first festive period since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Sun cites “senior aides” who claim as many members of the family as possible will walk to church together on Christmas Day morning as a show of unity after a difficult year which, most recently, has seen the release of the Netflix documentary series “Harry and Meghan”.

