Technology executives signal spending in 2023 even as the sector

As the potential for a recession and a decline in consumer spending grows, companies across sectors are signaling that they are cutting costs and either slowing hiring or laying off workers heading into 2023.

But technology executives say they’re expecting to spend more on key initiatives like cybersecurity and new technology in the new year as well as grow or maintain their workforces even as a vast majority expect to see a recession soon if one is not already here, according to the latest CNBC Technology Executive Council survey.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of respondents said they expect their companies to spend more on new technology in the next 12 months, while 22% said they expect spending to be about the same, according to the survey.

While both figures are slightly down since the last TEC survey in June when they were 75% and 25%, respectively, it also comes after the downturn in both stock price and business across the tech sector might suggest there would be a far more negative outlook. Roughly 4% of respondents said they would be spending less, compared to none in the previous survey.

Tech spending overall is forecast to rise about 5.1% next year after a gain of less than 1% this year, according to a recent survey by Gartner, effectively unchanged from the firm’s surveys earlier this year. Some of that may reflect a feeling that companies that cut back on investment during previous downturns like the 2008 financial crisis badly lagged competitors in the years that followed.

Cloud computing, which received nearly unanimous support as “critically important” from TEC survey respondents, will likely be the recipient of that sustained spending. Gartner expects cloud computing revenues to rise to $101 billion next year, up from $90 billion in 2021. Cloud computing is expected to rise by 20% for the next two to three years, according to Gartner’s forecast.