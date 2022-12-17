Anett Kontaveit can be considered as one of the most interesting tennis players on the WTA Tour, and also the strongest Estonian tennis player ever. Although she has never achieved extraordinary results in the Grand Slams, Anett managed this year to become world number 2 last June, just behind the Polish Iga Swiatek.

Then she dropped off, and she finished the season badly, so much so that she is now number 17 in the world. But not only relaxation for the tennis player who is working to recover the best condition and perhaps apply as a surprise for the tournament.

Over the course of her career, Anett has won six tournaments and is one of only six players in Open Era history to have a 24-game hitting streak on the Indoor Tournament. Anett cultivates this record together with Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport, Justine Henin and Jana Novotna and Anett with Jana is the only one who has not reached the world Top 1.

Now Anett sets herself the goal of recovering as far away as Australia, on a surface that remains congenial to her characteristics. Anett is ready to return and take the field to relaunch in the 2023 season.

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit looks gorgeous on vacation in Dubai!

In these days tennis tournaments and exhibitions are being held in view of the new season but not only, some tennis players and some tennis players are on vacation in the warmest countries in the world. The world of tennis is experiencing a rest phase with the 2022 season now over and with the majority of tennis players engaged in the preparation phase for the new year.

There is great anticipation for the Australian season and specifically for the 2023 Australian Open, a tournament that will pit some of the strongest tennis players in the world against each other. Anett Kontaveit is currently on vacation with a friend in Dubai.

The tennis player has posted some stunning photos where she relaxes and smiles with her friend, a series of shots where she lets herself be admired in all her splendor. Below you can watch the amazing pics that Anett Kontaveit shared on her Instagram account: