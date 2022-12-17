Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, edged out Dane Clara Tauson 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to win the Open de Limoges final at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Saturday evening.

Kalinina, ranked No 47, beat Frenchwoman Carole Monnet (6-4, 6-0), French lucky loser Jenny Lim (6-0, 6-0), Chinese Shuai Zhang, the top seed (6-3, 6-1) and Russian Anna Blinkova (7-5, 6-4) in the previous rounds of the Limoges Open.

Earlier in the tournament, Tauson, ranked No 115, defeated Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic (7-5, 7-6 (3)), Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, the No 8 seed (7-6 (6), 6-4), Russian Varvara Gracheva (4-6, 6-4, 6-2) and Italian Lucia Bronzetti, the No 6 seed (6-3, 7-5).