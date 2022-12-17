The 5 Best PC Games Of 2022

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



Like we do every December, it’s time to celebrate the best gaming experiences we had over the past 12 months. Today we’re taking a look at what we feel are the five best PC games of 2022. As usual with PC games, determining the best games on the platform can get tricky. Unlike Switch or PlayStation, there isn’t exactly a “first-party” publisher on PC, which means the realm of PC “exclusives” can get murky. However, there are plenty of games that are either timed exclusives or just happen to play best on PC due to any number of factors, including the advent of the Steam Deck, which is a consideration new to 2022.

Therefore, this list of the year’s five best PC games naturally features games you’ll sometimes (though not always) find elsewhere, but in cases where multiplatform games appear, we believe they’re best played on PC and deserve a spot on this list. This year’s list is an eclectic bunch, too, with a speedrunning gem, a deep detective-like experience, and a physics playground all all earning top spots.

Be sure to also check out our Best Of lists for other platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. It was a fun year in games no matter where you play them, so you’ll find something for your taste somewhere, no doubt. Oh, and one final note: This list is unranked, so while you may have a favorite shown here (I know I do), don’t get caught up in the order in which they appear.

Whether you’re spending the holiday season catching up on some great games you may have missed or you’re reading this just to tell us where you agree or disagree, we stand by our picks for the best PC games of 2022.