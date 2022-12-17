The 8 Best Holiday Movies And TV Series Released in 2022

Over the years numerous movies and shows have been made about the holidays’, some have become iconic pieces of cinema history while others seemed to miss the mark. It’s hard to imagine directors and writers can keep coming up with new fun holiday ideas, but somehow they manage to pull it off almost every year. This year streaming giants like Netflix and Hallmark are gearing up to produce over 170 holiday shows and movies for fans of jolly feel-good movies. With so many new additions it will be hard for fans to find exactly what their looking for and they may miss some good shows.





This year we might see some of the greatest shows and movies yet after streaming giants have taken an interest in rebooting and reimagining some of the greatest holiday classics of years past with modern twists. Fans of all genres of movies will have something to watch this year as holiday movies seem to be going in every direction. Whether viewers want some action, romance, comedy, or horror included in their holiday shows there will be something for everyone.

9/9 Tim Allen Makes His Santa Claus Comeback

After debuting as Santa Claus in the hit holiday classic “The Santa Clause” in 1994, legendary actor Tim Allen went on to reprise his role two more time for the second and third installment of the franchise. “The Santa Clause” trilogy are some of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time for their humor, family-friendly comedy, and action packed scenes. This year Disney+ has released a reboot of the movie in the form of a new series called “The Santa Clauses” with the original actors reprising their roles including Allen and fan-favorite Bernard the Elf.

8/9 Billie Piper Stuns In “I Hate Suzie Too”

British actress and musician Billie Porter co-created a dark comedy drama with Lucy Prebble following the five stages of grief through the experience of an actress Suzie Pickles played by Piper. “I Hate Suzie” debuted in 2020 to astounding reviews and reception, critics and fans praised Porter’s performance stating it was one of the best shows of the year. As one of the most unique shows streaming right now the co-producers stated they want the audience to experience the same discomfort and emotions as the star does on the show. The star is set to reprise her role this year in a three-part “anti-holiday” holiday special for the second series appropriately named “I Hate Suzie Too”.

7/9 David Harbour ‘Sleighs’ As Violent Santa

For fans of the classic Santa Claus character David Harbour’s vicious take on the character is a breath of fresh air after years of seeing Santa in only one light. “Violent Night” will take viewers on a journey through Santa’s life and how he came to be a brutal fighter. Those who are tired of the traditional super sweet Kris Kringle will love this movie which was released in early December.

6/9 Rose McIver Makes Christmas Spooky In “Ghosts”

New Zealand actress Rose McIver gained fame for her scary role as a zombie on the hit show “iZombie”, most recently she has been delighting fans as clairvoyant Samantha on “Ghosts”. The comedy sitcom has become a huge hit for its interesting plot and funny scenarios where a living couple has to navigate cohabitating with ghosts in their renovated bed and breakfast. For the holiday season the hit show released an hour-long two part Christmas special aptly named “Ghostmas” which continues to follow the lives of the living and deceased inhabitants of Woodstone Mansion. Fans of the holiday season are used to seeing how the living celebrate Christmas and this season they can see how the dead celebrate too.

5/9 Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Bring The Holiday Spirit

In one of the greatest combinations of comedic actors, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell have completely changed how Christmas carols are done with their latest project “Spirited”. The musical comedy is the latest adaption of the classic Charles Dickens work “A Christmas Carol” but has a new twist unlike any adaption seen before. Between the duos perfect comedic timing and showstopping choreography, they’ve created a holiday hit families can enjoy anytime.

4/9 It’s A Holiday Miracle! Bad Education Is Back

Ten years after the show first aired British classic “Bad Education” is set to return in 2023 with a new cast after fans bid farewell to some of the beloved original characters in a holiday reunion special. Fans will be happy to know some original cast is set to reprise their roles in the new season, after only three seasons the show is set to release a holiday special this year ahead of the fourth season debut. The Christmas-themed reunion was released in December with the six-episode series set to debut on BBC Three in 2023.

2/9 Santa’s Been Naughty This Year

After years of saccharine Santa fans have been pushing for different versions and more nuanced character development, a favorite Santa sub-genre is horror themed. Seeing the usually jolly gentle old man as a brutal killing machine or covered in blood is an alarming sight that produces a visceral reaction. This year “Christmas Bloody Christmas” set the bar for the horror Santa genre by turning the character into a robotic killer set on rampaging through an entire small town after something goes wrong at the toy store. The joyful character will terrify viewers everywhere as he slashes his way through his victims this December.

1/9 The Holiday “Motherland”

Actress Joanna Lumley has shocked “Motherland” fans with her surprise appearance in the Christmas special, with fellow cast members reprising their roles for the upcoming fourth season. The popular British sitcom examines the typical roles and experiences of a middle-class mother and her family through a comedic filter. “Motherland: Last Christmas” will show how the cast celebrate the holiday’s in a way hopefully everyone can relate to.

