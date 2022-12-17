The Best 8 Apps to Help You Live More Sustainably

Recent years have seen a marked increase in public awareness of the importance of sustainability. With this newfound awareness has come a desire to change our consumption habits and live more Eco-friendly lifestyles.

But sometimes, knowing where to start or how to make sustainable living a part of our everyday lives can be difficult. Fortunately, several excellent apps are available that can help us learn about sustainability and make more Eco-friendly choices. Here are eight of the best.

Olio – Minimize Food Waste

OLIO is a free app that connects neighbors with each other and with local businesses so that surplus food can be shared, not thrown away. It’s easy to use: anyone can post items they have for sharing on OLIO, whether it’s surplus food from your kitchen, unwanted gifts, or even spare garden produce.

Neighbors then use the app to browse and request items they would like. Once an item is collected, it’s automatically removed from the app, so there’s no need for users to update listings. OLIO also has a messaging feature so users can chat before arranging a pick-up.

The app was founded in 2015 by Tessa Cook and Saasha Celestial-One and is now used in over 50 countries around the world. In 2018, OLIO won the VivaTech Challenge, Europe’s largest startup competition, and Google’s Impact Challenge London.

Download Olio: Android | iOS

HappyCow – Find Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurants

HappyCow is an app that helps users find vegetarian and vegan restaurants in their area. If you’re looking to reduce your impact on animal agriculture—one of the leading causes of greenhouse gas emissions— Eating less meat is one of the best things you can do. HappyCow makes it easy to find plant-based dining options when you’re out and about, so you can stick to your goals even when you’re not cooking at home.

Download HappyCow: Android | iOS

Ecosia – Search & Support a Good Cause

The Ecosia app is a search engine that plants trees with its profits. By July 2019, they had planted over 84 million trees in countries including Burkina Faso, Senegal, Peru, and Indonesia.

The app is available in 12 languages and can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices.

Ecosia has been commended for its efforts to promote environmentalism and combat climate change. Users can also support the cause by setting the app as their default search engine and sharing it with friends and family.

In addition to planting trees, Ecosia promotes transparency by publishing monthly financial reports and tree-planting updates. By using this app, people can help to make a difference in the fight against climate change.

Download Ecosia: Android | iOS

iRecycle – Find Recycling Centers Near You

iRecycle is an app that provides users with information on recycling centers in their area and what materials each center accepts. It’s important to recycle as much as possible, but keeping track of what goes where can take time and effort. iRecycle takes the guesswork out of recycling by telling you exactly where you can take specific items for recycling. This app is an excellent resource for anyone looking to live more sustainably.

Download iRecycle: Android | iOS

ShopEthical! – Make More Ethical Shopping Choices

Shop Ethical! is an app that helps users make more ethical and sustainable choices when they shop. The app provides ratings for over 80,000 products in categories like food, beauty, fashion, and electronics.

Shop Ethical! It also offers recommendations for alternative products that are more sustainable or ethically produced. This app is a great way to ensure that your shopping habits are aligned with your values.

Download Shop Ethical!: Android | iOS

Good On You – Shop with a Conscience

Good On You is an app that rates fashion brands based on their environmental and social impacts.

The app provides in-depth information on over 1,400 brands, so you can make informed choices about the clothing you buy. What’s more, Good On You also offers a range of sustainable fashion brands that meet its high standards—so you can shop guilt-free knowing that your purchase is helping to make a positive difference.

Download Good On You: Android | iOS

ShareTheMeal – Fight World Hunger

With ShareTheMeal, you can help fight world hunger with just a few clicks of a button. The app allows you to easily donate meals to children in need. Each donation only costs 50 US cents.

ShareTheMeal is a great way to positively impact the world without having to open your wallet too wide.

Download ShareTheMeal: Android | iOS

Too Good To Go – Reduce Food Waste

Too Good To Go helps you reduce food waste by connecting you with businesses with surplus food at the end of the day. The app allows you to purchase food that would otherwise go to waste at heavily discounted prices—so you can save money while also doing your bit for the environment.

Too Good To Go is available in more than 14 countries worldwide, so there’s sure to be something near you no matter where you are.

Download Too Good To Go: Android | iOS

Conclusion

Sustainability is essential—and it’s easier than ever before to incorporate sustainable practices into your everyday life, thanks to the wide range of sustainability apps now available. From apps that help you make informed choices about the clothing you buy to apps that allow you to donate meals to children in need, there’s an app for everyone who wants to do their bit for the environment.