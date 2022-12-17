The Best Classic Christmas Movies on Streaming Right Now

In a time when new cinema is as readily available as ever, making time to sit back, relax and re-watch some of our all-time favorites can seem an impossible task. Most of the year feels inundated with the latest releases in theaters and on streaming platforms, not to mention all the great television that is constantly put out. So when Christmas finally rears its pretty head, it isn’t just a chance to spend time with the family and eat far too much chocolate, it is also the time to crack out the old-timers: Those classic Christmas movies that make us fall in love with the holiday all over again.





So, with that in mind, and with streaming platforms putting in extra effort at this time of year to acquire those yuletide favorites, here is a list of where to stream all those classic Christmas movies this holiday season.

Director: Bob Clark | Run Time: 93 minutes

Cast: Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Peter Billingsley

Based on scriptwriter Jean Shepherd‘s 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, A Christmas Story movie tells the tale of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) on his journey to convincing those around him of his desire for the Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB Gun for Christmas. A witty tale delivered through voice-over in a series of vignettes, the film was initially aired around Thanksgiving 1983 and, despite being a surprise hit, had been pulled from theaters by the time Christmas rolled around. For any who question its status as a yuletide classic, they need only look at the Christmas Story marathons that have been airing since 1997, which are certainly proof of this movie’s legendary status. You needn’t wait for that marathon, however, as the movie is available for streaming this year on HBO Max.

Director: John Pasquin | Run Time: 97 minutes

Cast: Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson, David Krumholtz, Peter Boyle

Christmas as a concept can feel like a one-time deal for theatergoers, however, sometimes a narrative can be so beloved that it just has to spawn a franchise. In 1994, Disney released The Santa Clause to both critical and public acclaim. Starring Tim Allen (Toy Story) as Scott Calvin, the narrative follows our protagonist as he accidentally knocks Santa off his roof and has to, quite literally, take the reins and make sure Christmas is complete. A perfect example of family-friendly comedic dialogue, the movie has something for everyone whether it be the outstanding lead performances, the beautiful score, or, simply, the magic of Christmas. It is also a very relevant choice of film, with the four-part comedy series The Santa Clauses having recently released, which catches up with the cast of the original, only many years later. As a Disney film, it will come as no surprise to learn that the film is available for streaming on Disney+.

Director: Edward L. Marin | Run Time: 69 minutes

Cast: Reginald Owen, Gene Lockhart, Kathleen Lockhart, Terry Kilburn, Barry MacKay

When one thinks of the quintessential Christmas story, it is hard to avoid Charles Dickens‘ A Christmas Carol. The novel tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an old miser who hates Christmas but, thanks to the help of some legendary ghosts on Christmas Eve night, realizes the error of his ways in time for the 25th. The tale is in the true spirit of Christmas, with its themes universal and still as relevant as ever today. There have been many adaptations of this tale on screen, but when thinking of classics, it is important to recognize films from Hollywood’s golden age. In 1938, Screenwriter Hugo Butler took on the great Dickens novella and adapted it for the silver screen, producing one of the most heartwarming, if not slightly slow, renditions of all time. With a steady lead performance from Reginald Owen (Mary Poppins) as Scrooge, it is usually difficult to find this version when Christmas comes knocking, but this year it is available for your streaming pleasure on Paramount+. Perhaps this film is a great way to snuggle up on Christmas Eve night and get ready for the big day.

Director: Brian Henson | Run Time: 86 minutes

Cast: Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Jerry Nelson, and Frank Oz

For those who may not be so keen on the more serious attempts of Dickens’ timeless characters, luckily Kermit and the gang released this Christmas classic back in 1992. Making his feature directorial debut, Brian Henson (Labyrinth) reworks the masterpiece into a tale fit for the world’s favorite puppets. If a Dickens’ classic being reworked for the Muppets wasn’t enough, the film stars acting legend Michael Caine (Batman Begins) as Scrooge in a role it feels like he may have been born to play. This may be a better choice for those with children, as the movie oozes fun and mischief, all whilst staying true to the sentiment of the original 1843 novella. Available on Disney+, this film may already be at the top of many people’s Christmas viewing lists.

Director: Chris Columbus | Run Time: 103 minutes

Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O’Hara

When it comes to franchise-spawning Christmas movies, nothing comes close to Home Alone. Kevin McCallister’s (Macaulay Culkin) attempts to foil the evil plans of Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) after being left, funnily enough, home alone at Christmas provides the backdrop for some of the holiday season’s most well-documented moments. From Joe Pesci’s hat catching on fire to Kevin screaming in the mirror, these images are as associated with Christmas now as carols and gift-bearing kings. The highlight of this film has to be Pesci’s performance as the hapless Harry, especially when considering this came out the same year as Goodfellas, which only serves to illustrate just how talented an actor Pesci is. 103 minutes of pure yuletide fun, Home Alone, for those who somehow haven’t seen it, is an absolute must-watch this Christmas and is available to stream now on Disney+.

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)

Director: Chris Columbus | Run Time: 120 minutes

Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Tim Curry

As unbeatable as the first installment in this franchise is, Kevin McCallister’s second adventure is certainly also worthy of classic status. Chris Columbus (Harry Potter) and John Hughes (The Breakfast Club) are back as director and writer respectively, this time moving the narrative to the iconic New York City, a setting seen repeatedly throughout the history of Christmas films. With the same sparkle as the original, Home Alone 2 keeps the franchise fire burning with another stellar script and fantastic performances to match. Perhaps not as synonymous with Christmas as its predecessor, although that could be due to just how tough an act Home Alone is to follow, it is still a sure-fire choice to get into the Christmas spirit. Just like the first film, this one is also available to stream on Disney+.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Director: Bill Melendez | Run Time: 25 minutes

Cast: Peter Robbins, Christopher Shea, Kathy Steinberg, Tracy Stratford, Bill Melendez

In a season so synonymous with roasted chestnuts, it is in fact peanuts that are crucial to this short film. Based on the comic strip of that name, A Charlie Brown Christmas aired to an unsuspecting CBS audience on December 9, 1965. Little did the audience at the time know, but they were a part of Christmas viewing history. Even giving birth to theatrical renditions of itself, A Charlie Brown Christmas has become a staple of most families’ holiday viewing lists, and for good reason. The cute animation style paired with the wonderfully cartoonish score make any Charlie Brown media delightful, but add in a Christmas narrative that stands the test of time, and you have the recipe for a classic. Delving deep into the negative connotations Christmas has adopted with regard to commercialism, Charlie Brown, voiced by Peter Robbins, spends the runtime trying to find the deeper meaning of the holiday season, a venture many of us today would benefit from. Luckily for fans everywhere, it is available to stream right now on Apple TV+.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Director: Les Mayfield | Run Time: 114 minutes

Cast: Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins, Dylan McDermott, J.T. Walsh

Just two years before her career-defining turn as Matilda in the film of the same name, Mara Wilson (Mrs. Doubtfire) was starring alongside Richard Attenborough (Jurassic Park) in the remake of Miracle on 34th Street. Wilson stars as Susan Walker, a young girl who must ultimately convince the world that Attenborough’s Kris Kringle is in fact the real Santa Claus. A film that, at its heart, speaks to the seasonal child in all of us, Miracle on 34th Street asks questions of faith that will make any viewer think. Not just a film for the kids, the cinematography from Julio Macat (Home Alone) makes this movie possibly the most colorful depiction of a modern-day Christmas on this list. Although not the original, this adaptation still feels fresh enough to stand on its own and can be streamed now on Disney+.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Director: George Seaton | Run Time: 96 minutes

Cast: Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara, John Payne, Gene Lockhart, Natalie Wood

For those who may not be a fan of the remake, luckily the 1947 original film is also available to stream this December. The beauty of this film comes from its narrative, with themes and questions that are still as relevant as ever today. Written by Valentine Davies (It Happens Every Spring) and director George Seaton (Airport), the story, even now, is as heartwarming as ever, emphasized by its original UK title: The Big Heart. Although probably less famous than the aforementioned remake, this original will add a sense of nostalgia to your Christmas viewing and take you back to a bygone era that modern Christmas films so often try to recreate. Just like the 1994 version, this is available on Disney+ to stream now, as well as on Prime Video.

Director: Joe Dante | Run Time: 106 minutes

Cast: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Keye Luke

Chris Columbus makes another appearance on this list, this time as the screenwriter of Joe Dante‘s 1984 classic Gremlins. Gremlins tells the tale of Billy (Zach Galligan), a young man who, upon receiving a new pet for Christmas, breaks three very sacred rules which unleash unsuspecting hell on his local community. With a premise and themes akin to the Halloween season, there may be some debate about whether this truly is a Christmas movie. However, with toys, snow, and decorations littering this seasonal flick, there can really be no debate. The infamous gremlin monsters are almost as associated with Christmas as elves themselves, despite the fact that, during early testing for the movie, monkeys had been trialed in their place. Thankfully, this idea was dropped before production, and we got the cute and crazy characters we’ve come to know and love. Maybe not always family-friendly, Gremlins is still a hilariously fun watch and is available to stream on HBO Max.

Director: Henry Selick | Run Time: 76 minutes

Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, William Hickey, Glenn Shadix

Often wrongly cited as a Tim Burton-directed feature, although he is the story’s original creator, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a unique film in that it is must-watch viewing for both Halloween and Christmas. With a color palette and themes that feel at home on October 31, but a score and narrative that most certainly chime merrily on high, The Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect way to get into the festive mood without feeling bombarded by yuletide magic. Starring Chris Sarandon (Orange is the New Black), Catherine O’Hara (Best in Show), and William Hickey (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation), the voice cast is completed by the vocals of Danny Elfman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), the man behind the composition on some of cinema’s greatest scores, including this one. An animated delight to behold, The Nightmare Before Christmas is available to stream right now on Disney+.

Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik | Run Time: 97 minutes

Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki

Another Christmas classic penned by the great John Hughes, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation made up the third installment in the National Lampoon Vacation series and was met with great public acclaim. Topping the Box Office charts in only its third week, this movie was an instant classic for all the right reasons and remains today a must-watch during the holiday season. Starring Chevy Chase (Community) as Clark, the head of the Griswold family, the film depicts the group as their attempts to achieve the perfect Christmas predictably come crashing down before their eyes. This film is the perfect family adventure to cap off a night of Christmas decorating and, with its themes of togetherness despite constant conflict, is a great way to rehearse those Christmas day family arguments in time for the 25th. Currently streaming on HBO Max, this one is not to be missed.

White Christmas (1955)

Director: Michael Curtiz | Run Time: 120 minutes

Cast: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen, Dean Jagger

As a film synonymous with its title song, White Christmas could be considered the ultimate Christmas classic. Starring the legendary Bing Crosby (High Society) as Bob Wallace, this musical depicts the journey of a group of people as they try and save the failing Vermont Inn from Dean Jagger‘s (Vanishing Point) villainous Major General Thomas F. Waverly. Crosby, despite being shown as much younger than Jagger in the movie, was in fact the same age as him at the time, with both being 51. Despite the fame of the number in the film, the song “White Christmas” actually debuted in a previous Crosby musical called Holiday Inn twelve years earlier. A quintessential addition to any holiday viewing list, White Christmas would even get Ebenezer Scrooge in the holiday spirit, such is its yuletide power. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

A Carol For Another Christmas (1964)

Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz | Run Time: 84 minutes

Cast: Percy Rodrigues, Sterling Hayden, Ben Gazzara, Barbara Ann Teer

Another adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, proving just how timeless that story is, Carol for Another Christmas was a straight-to-TV movie released back in 1964 on ABC. As a modern adaptation, or at least modern by its own standards, the film took the 19th-century Dickens setting and updated it to the 60s, changing the classic protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge into the aptly named Daniel Grudge (Sterling Hayden). Having lost his son in World War II, Grudge is reminded by the three ghosts of Christmas about what it truly means to have faith in humanity and that, despite experiencing such tragedy, there is still so much to be hopeful for in the world. A sentiment as poignant in 1964 as it is today, this more mature version of the oft-told tale would provide the platform for the great Peter Sellers (Dr. Strangelove) to make his return to acting following a terrible heart attack earlier in the year. For those who have maybe exhausted the more commonly viewed adaptations, this may prove to be a breath of fresh air to this year’s holiday viewing without losing that classic Christmas feel. It is available to stream on HBO Max.

Director: Richard Donner | Run Time: 101 minutes

Cast: Bill Murray, Karen Allen, John Forsythe, John Glover, Bobcat Goldthwait

As possibly the most famous A Christmas Carol adaptation to ever grace the big screen, this 1988 retelling follows ruthless television executive Frank Cross (Bill Murray) as he is haunted by the ghosts of Christmas in order to teach his dastardly personality a lesson. The lead performance by Murray is up there with some of his best work, and he is supported by an equally talented cast with the likes of Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark), John Forsythe (The Trouble With Harry), and John Glover (Payback) to name just three. Available currently on Paramount+ and Prime Video, Scrooged will make any potential viewer both laugh hysterically and contemplate the true meaning of Christmas, a combination worthy of any yuletide viewing list.

Jack Frost (1998)

Director: Troy Miller | Run Time: 102 minutes

Cast: Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston, Joseph Cross, Mark Addy

As a complete flop at the Box Office, and with critics citing it as a failure, Jack Frost started its cinematic journey on the wrong foot. However, as can happen with many films of this nature, in the years following, it gained somewhat of a cult status among groups of fans and has become a bit of an underdog in the world of Christmas movies. The premise of the movie is somewhat strange, with a father played by Michael Keaton (Birdman) dying in a car accident and returning one year later as the titular Jack Frost snowman, who attempts to fix his relationship with his son before he is gone forever. With a wacky premise and a heartfelt core, this film is beloved by many for a plethora of reasons, with one being its outdated yet endearingly goofy CGI. Luckily perhaps, due to budget issues, the CGI is limited to a few scenes making sure that its issues aren’t highlighted throughout the entire run time of this film. Despite its dated look and questionable lead performances, Jack Frost stands the test of time due to its soul, with it guaranteed to be a fun family watch on a cold Christmas night. Currently, it is available to stream on HBO Max.

Director: Frank Capra | Run Time: 131 minutes

Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers

There may be no greater Christmas classic than It’s A Wonderful Life. As a cultural phenomenon, this film stands as the quintessential holiday movie that families across the world indulge in before the big day. So good it was nominated for five Academy Awards including the coveted Best Picture accolade, the film, for any who haven’t yet seen it, follows a dispirited businessman, George Bailey (James Stewart), as an angel enters his life to show him what the world would be like were he to have never existed. A wonderfully subtle look into mental health way before its time, It’s A Wonderful Life will make you laugh, cry, and, by the end, feel enthused to grab a loved one and give them a hug. As Christmas edges nearer, it is easy to get bogged down by its superficial elements, and this film will act not just as great yuletide viewing, but as a reminder of what truly matters this time of year. The lead performances are stellar and the script is on point, leaving nothing but smiles on the faces of those who watch it. It’s A Wonderful Life, to the delight of many, is available to stream this year on Prime Video and is arguably the most unmissable classic Christmas film of them all.

