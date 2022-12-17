Categories
Showbiz

The Blacklist’s James Spader shares reason for Red’s signature


He very often wore a three-piece suit and occasionally sported a fedora hat and a pair of glasses, which quickly became a natural trademark. 

Although this may seem ordinary to viewers, James admitted the drastic adjustment to his looks was a tough decision. 

In order to commit to the role of Red, he was required to completely shave off his shoulder-length locks which had become a synonymous part of him. 

James shared: “I’d had my hair long for, I think, the last few projects that I’d done and it just felt – it felt like the right thing for him.





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.