Categories
Life Style

The Devastating Thing That Happens When We Feel Like We Don’t


What happens when a person we love treats us with disrespect — as if we were unimportant or insignificant?

This reminds me of someone who once confided in me.

“By the time my spouse died, I felt nothing but resentment,” they said. “In fact, I’ve never even cried.” 

This was coming from someone who was married for more than 50 years. Imagine how much hurt one must feel to get to a place of feeling so unloved and insignificant.

When we love someone, we will always work to keep our love alive. This comes by showing mutual respect, tenderness, sincere affection, honesty, and genuine love. 

RELATED: 5 Little Ways Men Wish They Could Be Loved — Every Single Day

Real-world example — why respect matters

Here is the story of another couple. For the sake of privacy, we’ll call them Claire and Joe.

Claire dated Joe and lived with him for a couple of years. Before they moved in together, they agreed that they would open up a joint bank account. 

They talked about numbers and decided they would both put a certain amount of money each month into this account to be used for day-to-day expenses or set aside as “fun” money. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.