The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) has seen a

Throughout November, there was a discernible increase in the number of short positions held about the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ: CLOU). A total of 616,100 shares were available for a short sale the previous day. Still, as of the 30th of November, there were a total of 724,200 shares that were available for a short sale, representing a 17.5% increase from the total number of shares that were available for a short sale the previous day. The number of days needed to cover an area is currently 2.0 days. This figure was arrived at by considering that the daily trading volume for shares is, on average, 356,000.

During the past few months, several hedge funds and institutional investors in CLOU have changed the stakes they had previously held in the company. The investment portfolio of Millennium Management LLC saw a 476.2% increase in the value of its holdings in the Global X Cloud Computing ETF over the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC has increased its stake in the company by purchasing an additional 418,635 shares in two months, bringing the total value of its holdings to $8,353,000 at this point. In the first three months of 2016, Bank of America Corp. (DE) saw a 65.2% increase in the proportion of its holdings that were allocated to the Global X Cloud Computing ETF. Bank of America Corp. (DE) now has a total of 955,046 shares of the company’s stock, which is equivalent to a value of $21,016,000 following the acquisition of an additional 376,774 shares during this period. These shares were gradually obtained throughout the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC contributed $5,325,000 to the Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter. This investment was made possible by the company’s decision to purchase shares in the fund. The value of Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in the Global X Cloud Computing ETF increased during the second quarter by an amount that was 6,767.6% higher than it had been in the previous quarter. During the month, Jane Street Group LLC purchased an additional 268.608 shares of the company’s stock, bringing its total number of shares owned in the company to 272,577, which have a value of $4,495,000. This brings the total number of shares owned in the company to 272,577. The recipient of this investment was the Global X Cloud Computing ETF, which received a contribution of $3,053,000 from First Republic Investment Management Inc. during the second quarter.

On Thursday, the price of a share of CLOU fell by $0.61, bringing it to a new level of $16.40. This was the first time it had reached this level. The average trading volume in the company’s stock is 646,764 shares, but only 392,644 shares changed hands today. This is a significant decrease in volume. A year ago, the highest price that the Global X Cloud Computing ETF ever reached was $27.62; a year ago, its lowest price was $14.34. Both of these prices were taken into account. In addition, the share price of the company’s stock has averaged $16.06 over the previous 50 days and $16.86 over the previous 200 days.