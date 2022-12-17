The McCartney Legacy by Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair review

This book is Mark Lewisohn’s fault. Almost ten years ago he published Tune In, the first volume of what is planned as a three-volume history of the Beatles. In nearly 1,000 pages, the author reached only the very beginning of the group’s recording career.

And it was widely judged a triumph. I certainly thought it so. It worked as a readable book on an exceptional band and a social history. So it isn’t entirely surprising that it has attracted imitators. And The McCartney Legacy is an example.

If Lewisohn was right — and he surely was — that the Beatles merit the same careful historical study as given, say, by Robert Caro to Lyndon Johnson, then a similarly detailed study of the rest