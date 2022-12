Staycationers could visit the Kielder Observatory as part of their visit which runs events throughout the year.

The park is also home to native red squirrels, grouse, wild goats, roe deer and barn owls.

If tourists are lucky, they might even spot an adder or a slow-worm while they’re out on a walk.

One of the park’s highlights is the Sycamore Gap, which is one of the country’s most photographed trees.