The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge drops worrying The Watcher

Although real estate tycoon Karen Calhoun sold Nora and Dean the home, she was also suspected of being the mysterious stalker.

Despite this, Jennifer revealed she hasn’t received any calls yet about starring in season two.

Speaking on her character’s reprisal, she shared: “I mean, I’m wondering – I wonder if they will call Karen back. I would definitely go if they offer, if they ask me.

“I wanted to tell Ryan (Murphy) [creator] that Karen can run much faster, I hope she’s back,” she added to Entertainment Weekly.