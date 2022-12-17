The Witcher: Blood Origin boss teases crossover

Blood Origin introduces several characters who are bound to become fan favourites, despite potentially appearing in just four episodes of the franchise.

Alongside Scian, up-and-comers Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain portray warriors Éile and Fjall.

British icons Lenny Henry and Minnie Driver also make appearances, while Sex Education breakout Mirren Mack portrays the villainous Merwyn.

Plus, it was recently announced that the show’s fan-favourite bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) would be making an appearance.