This Cruise Line Is Using The Metaverse To Sell The Experience

Users can create an avatar and experience their Celebrity Cruises ship with other users. Meet with one of the captains or drink at the bar with the company’s CEO. Users can also interact with one another with a chat feature integrated into the platform.

The purpose of the metaverse platform is to market to new audiences. They want to target customers that have never taken a cruise or have never taken a cruise with Celebrity.

“Everyone is welcome and invited to experience it. The target, though, I’d say is … people that haven’t experienced a cruise ship and so all they know is maybe what they’ve heard or read about, sometimes positive, sometimes negative,” said Michael Scheiner, chief marketing officer for Celebrity Cruises.