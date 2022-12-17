This GameFi And Metaverse Crypto Will Explode By 50X Post-Presale

As 2022 winds to a close, many crypto investors are on the hunt for the best crypto projects that could deliver outstanding gains in the coming year. Presently, Calvaria , a new play-to-earn crypto platform, seems poised to perform excellently in 2023.

Calvaria is having a fantastic presale event and is sure to list on top-tier crypto exchanges post-presale. Crypto experts believe its exchange listings push its price to higher highs and offer incredible gains to its holders.

it is important to note that specific features of the Calvaria platform moved crypto experts to predict such premium gains. Hence, this post discusses the features of the Calvaria platform that will cause RIA tokens to explode by a factor of 50 after its presale.

Overview of The Calvaria Platform

Without any doubt, there is a growing interest in Game finance (GameFi) and the Metaverse among crypto users. In fact, the last bullish run gave rise to many play-to-earn crypto platforms that provided various utilities and use cases to their community.

Sadly, with the bearish outlook of the market, several crypto projects have failed to deliver exceptional gains to satisfy their enthusiastic community. In a bid to remedy this ongoing challenge, Calvaria has a staunch resolve to offer impressive features while providing its community of users with outstanding long-term gains.

Calvaria is a new crypto platform that invites players to try out its card game called Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. This game features different tournaments and modes in which players can compete by owning various battle cards representing powerful 3D characters, each with unique abilities.

This game is strategy based, as users will try to outwit their opponents by assembling the right combination of battle cards. Also, players can utilize the characters’ abilities at the right time to maximize their chances of winning against other players. One impressive feature of Calvaria is the ability of players to own in-game resources and assets completely. Players can choose resources and character cards that fit their battle strategy.

Features of the Calvaria Game

The Calvaria game will be available in two different versions: free-to-play and play-to-earn versions. The two versions of the game allow users to engage with the calvaria platform at no cost. However, there is a major difference between the two versions.

The free-to-play version will allow users to freely download the app from their mobile app stores and enjoy their gaming sessions. Also, users will not require using crypto wallets before they can start playing. In this free version, they will intuitively learn about the game’s features, including its tournaments, characters, and strategies to achieve dominance on the battlefield.

On the flip side, the play-to-earn version will incorporate blockchain functionalities where users earn RIA tokens when they win against other players on the battlefield. They can, in turn, utilize their earned tokens to purchase in-game resources. Also, users can buy NFT cards from the in-store game using RIA tokens, which could offer them a strategic advantage in tournaments.

Calvaria Tokenomics

Through blockchain technology, players will directly own in-game resources such as card decks and unique NFT cards. Players also have the right to resell them in the Calvaria P2P marketplace and secondary markets like OpenSea and Rarible.

Calvaria utilizes RIA tokens as its main currency, which powers its game and ecosystem. RIA tokens operate on the Polygon network, a layer-two solution built on the Ethereum platform to foster a speedy and cheaper transaction process. This ensures users get the smoothest gaming experience within the Calvaria platform and earn RIA tokens as they compete in various gaming modes.

To make this project valuable for all prospective users (gamers and non-gamers) in its community, Calvaria implements a staking system and DAO governance. Users can stake their $RIA by locking them in staking pools for an extended period and earn passive income regularly. The use of DAO governance will enable $RIA token holders to democratically vote on decisions that will lead to the progress of the Calvaria platform.

Calvaria Future Roadmap and Exchange Listings

Indeed, Calvaria’s features, tokenomics, and use of blockchain technology have impressed crypto experts. They are sure this crypto platform will provide at least x50 gains to its investors. Moreso, the Calvaria roadmap attests to this fact.

The last quarter of 2022 witnessed Calvaria’s outstanding presale event, which is coming to a close as it is in its final presale stage. The next Calvaria phase is to list $RIA tokens on top crypto exchanges. The listings would attract more investors to take advantage of $RIA tokens’ low price before it explodes.

Interestingly, Calvaria promises to list on KuCoin, Gate.io, and XT.com in the coming year. Also, Calvaria will launch its staking platform, Duels of Eternity cinematic trailer, NFTs, and in-game store in the coming quarter.

The Calvaria roadmap for subsequent years will release revolutionary features that would make this crypto project fascinating and ready to provide outstanding price gains in the long term.

Final Thoughts: Get Involved in this Crypto Project

This post has shed light on the impressive features that will increase the value of Calvaria’s utility token, RIA, in multiple folds. Despite market setbacks, Calvaria is ready to provide long-term and premium gains to its investors and users in the crypto market.

Also, it is vital to note that Calvaria is in its final presale stage and will be sold out in a few days. If you still want to be involved in this play-to-earn ecosystem, now is your chance to purchase RIA at a relatively low price before exchange listings push its price to the moon.

2023 will certainly be an outstanding year for Calvaria. Thus, it is imperative to join the Calvaria investment train before it is too late.