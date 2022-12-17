Three new Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive courses launching in

EA Ecoversity is launching three new series of Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive and fun, bi-lingual EA E-Learning courses starting in January 2023.

EA stands for Education with Aloha, with all learners immersed in an atmosphere of aloha. No previous Hawaiian language experience is required.

Naʻaiakalani Colburn is the EA E-Learning team facilitator and has taught her five children Hawaiian as their primary language.

All EA E-Learning courses are asynchronous, meaning you can learn anytime, anywhere there is WIFI and at your own pace.

Highly interactive and game-like, courses require about 4 hours per week over a six-week period. All courses will be accessible throughout 2023, so learners can go back and review what they have learned.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The courses are:

Aloha & Mahalo: The first course of the Nā Waiwai – Hawaiian Values Series opens on Jan. 16, 2023. This series introduces 10 foundational Hawaiian values that help learners live a happy, healthy and meaningful life.

Hoʻomākaukau Kalo: The first course of the Hoʻomākaukau ʻAi – Hawaiian Food Preparation Series opens on Jan. 23, 2023. This hands-on course allows you to prepare delicious, healthy Hawaiian recipes in the comfort of your home while being immersed in Hawaiian language.

Papa & Wākea: The first course of the Moʻolelo Kahiko – Ancient Stories Series opens on Jan. 30, 2023. This course features traditional stories about Hawaiian akua (gods), their kinolau (bodyforms), their moʻokūʻauhau (genealogy) and more, using a bi-lingual format.

Introductory cost for EA E-Learning courses is $100 per course. Scholarships are available for those not able to afford tuition. Courses will be available free of charge for EA Ecoversity students.

EA Ecoversity was founded in 2020 by Kū-A-Kanaka, a native Hawaiian social enterprise headquartered in Hilo. It provides free culture-based post-secondary education and career training for native Hawaiians ages 15 to 30 who want to perpetuate Hawaiian language, culture and traditions and contribute to island sustainability as they reach their highest potential.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Education with Aloha, or EA is a research-based way of teaching that has empowered tens of thousands of Hawaiian youth over the past two decades.

EA Ecoversity is part of the global Ecoversities Alliance committed to radically re-imagining higher education to cultivate human and ecological flourishing and transform the unsustainable and unjust economic, political and social systems/mindsets that dominate the planet.

Like other ecoversities, EA Ecoversity reclaims the ancient knowledge, wisdoms and imaginations of Hawaiian ancestors to design new approaches to higher education, based on the premise that ancient is modern.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about EA E-Learning Courses, EA Ecoversity, or Kū-A-Kanaka contact Naʻaiakalani Colburn at [email protected], call 808-769-4848 or go to www.kuakanaka.com/eaelearning, https://www.facebook.com/kuakanaka or https://www.instagram.com/kuakanaka/.

Colburn is the EA E-Learning team facilitator. She is a native Hawaiian entrepreneur and community educator, raised in Kona, but now residing in Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island.

As former site coordinator of Pūnana Leo o Kona and an avid Hawaiian language advocate, all of her five children use Hawaiian as their primary language of communication.

Since 2021, when Nāʻai first joined Kū-A-Kanaka LLC, she has been an intricate part of the Kū-A-Kanaka EA E-Learning Team, helping to design, implement and evaluate fun, highly interactive courses that blend Hawaiian language and culture with the latest in educational technology.