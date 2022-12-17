Tiger Woods admits there is an added injury risk playing with son

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Tiger and Charlie Woods both take to the Ritz-Carlton GC course as they play at the PNC Pro-Am Championship.

Tiger Woods is refusing to let the risk of an extended recovery from injury stand in the way of him playing alongside son Charlie at this weekend’s PNC Championship.

The 15-time major champion recently teamed up with Rory McIlroy to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in The Match, marking his first taste of competitive golf since July having also missed the recent Hero World Challenge due to a foot injury.

Woods admitted to not getting the rest he requires while nursing plantar fasciitis, but seemingly won’t be deterred by the threat of further setbacks in 2023.

“You know, I don’t really care about that,” he said. “I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and get to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky.”

Woods suggested earlier this year he would be selective with regards to his year-on-year schedule such has been the gruelling comeback from his career-threatening car crash in February 2021.

He was able to return to his beloved St Andrews for perhaps the final time in the summer when The 150th Open headed to Scotland, where Woods failed to make the cut before receiving an emotional reception on his way up the green on the 18th.

The 46-year-old also featured at the Masters, finishing 47th, and later pulled out of the PGA Championship after the third round.

“I played more this year than I certainly thought at the beginning of the year,” Woods admitted. “I was just hoping, as I said to you guys earlier, just to play the British Open at St Andrews. But I got the chance to play in three major championships. So that’s far, far more than what I had expected going into the year. So it’s been a positive.”

Woods suggested he ‘can practice, just not walk’ and was non-committal over his plans for the 2023 campaign, reiterating that he should currently be allowed his foot to heal.

He went on to outline the importance of spending time with his son on the course, where even he is under no illusions as to the striking similarities in style between the pair.

“Just being able to be with my son at any time, you know, just for us to have the father-son bonding moments, whether it’s at home or it’s couple years ago in our first competitive environment,” he explained. “Those are memories and those are things that we still talk about. Shots he hit, shots that I hit. But he only refers to the bad ones that I hit.

“But I – you guys have all seen it. He made his first eagle here. So those are experiences that I want to be a part of in his life.

“And it so happened we’ve had a lot of things at home, but to be alongside him, to have caddied for him in junior tournaments and basically teach him how to play the game of golf but also teach life lessons along the way.

“But unfortunately sometimes, I get it, it’s like talking to a mirror. My little smart comments come right back at me now.”