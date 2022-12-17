‘Tingling’ and ‘numbness’ in hands could signal mould syndrome

“Mycotoxins are a mitochondrial poison – they essentially throw a spanner into the cogs of how the mitochondria work. Mitochondria are the body’s energy factories, and their dysfunction is implicated in a range of chronic diseases.

“Mitochondria drive numerous processes in the body, through being the generators of metabolic energy. If mitochondria are impaired, a lot of things can go wrong throughout the nervous, immune, cardiovascular and hormonal systems.

“There are also quite severe neurological effects as a result too.

“Mycotoxins can exacerbate and cause severe inflammation, which also underlies a lot of the symptoms associated with mould toxicity.”