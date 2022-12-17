Top ChatGPT Alternatives That You Can Use in 2023

Artificial intelligence research company Open AI has unveiled its most recent chatbot. This chatbot with AI capabilities, called ChatGPT, has been made available for testing by the public by the corporation. According to Open AI, researchers have taught ChatGPT to converse with users in a “conversational fashion,” making it approachable to a larger audience. ChatGPT can also assist in quickly creating programs for websites and applications. Numerous customers attest that ChatGPT provides free, straightforward code issue-solving. On the official OpenAI website, you may try ChatGPT for free. It can resolve complicated coding-related problems in a matter of seconds. A transformer-based model is trained using a huge corpus of conversational data in ChatGPT. The development of human-like replies to user input using this paradigm enables genuine interactions with a virtual assistant. Users are continuously looking for ChatGPT alternatives to boost their creativity since the need for AI writing tools like ChatGPT is continually increasing. As a result, we have developed a list of the best ChatGPT substitutes that may simplify our lives. When managing digital information, AI writing tools like ChatGPT and numerous ChatGPT alternatives may help us save time and effort. The best ChatGPT options for 2023 will be examined in this post.

Chinchilla

Chinchilla, another DeepMind model, hailed as the GPT-3 killer, is a compute-optimal model with 70 billion parameters but four times as much data. On a number of downstream assessment tasks, the model outperformed Gopher, GPT-3, Jurassic-1, and Megatron-Turing NLG. The researchers discovered that the secret to better-performing language models is expanding the number of training tokens, or the text data, instead of increasing the number of parameters. For inference and fine-tuning, relatively little processing power is necessary.

BLOOM

The best GPT-3 substitute is Bloom, an open-source, multilingual language model created by a team of more than 1,000 AI researchers. It took 384 graphics cards with a combined memory of more than 80 gigabytes to train on 176 billion parameters, which is one billion more than GPT-3.

The language model, created by HuggingFace via the BigScience Workshop, has been trained in 46 languages and 13 programming languages. It is also accessible in several forms with fewer parameters.

Megatron-Turing NLG

With 530 billion parameters, one of the biggest language models was produced by NVIDIA and Microsoft. One of the most potent English language models was trained on the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD-based Selene supercomputer. A 105-layer transformer-based LLM called Megatron-Turing Natural Language Generation (NLG) surpasses state-of-the-art models at zero-, one-, and few-shot settings with the highest level of accuracy.

Rytr

A well-regarded AI authoring tool is Rytr. It writes articles for you using artificial intelligence. Its algorithms can produce unique and compelling articles with the right tone, style, and grammar since they are trained on historical data. In less than an hour, Rytr’s AI writing assistant will complete your essay without assistance from a human.

Jasper

One of the top AI writing tools is Jasper, previously known as Jarvis. Jasper purchased authoring services, including Headline and Shortly AI. Both tools are standalone solutions, but they aspire to fully integrate with Jasper. When you choose a subject and complete a form with the appropriate data, it generates the content for you.

ChatGPT for Chrome Extension

You may easily access OpenAI’s ChatGPT on the web with the help of the free ChatGPT Chrome Extension. Use this plugin to ask ChatGPT any questions. On GitHub, the source code is accessible.

Replika

Replika is one of the best ChatGPT substitutes for inspiring creativity while feeling lonely. It is an AI-powered chatbot that may easily pass for a friend and will always reply to your texts promptly. Replika is open to conversation about life, love, and the most common subjects you could bring up with your friends and family.

FaceApp

One of the finest illustrations of what AI-powered software is capable of is FaceApp, a free-to-download picture editing tool that is accessible on both the Android and iOS platforms. Although this software is a tool for altering photos, it is much more than that. FaceApp can quickly change facial features and prepare images for social media sharing. It is the ideal alternative to discover who you are beyond ChatGPT.

Elsa

The abbreviation for English Language Speech Assistant is Elsa. It is a language-learning software using AI. It analyzes user speech using AI and then generates a simple set of tasks for the user to grasp. Both iOS and Android-powered smartphones and tablets support Elsa.

Socratic

The dominant search engine, Google, is the source of this software. This is a fantastic tool for kids since it employs AI to assist with schoolwork. Suppose you have a math problem or chemical reaction that requires a response. In that case, you can just scan it with the Socratic app, and Google will utilize artificial intelligence to provide a solution in seconds.

LaMDA

LaMDA, created by Google with 137 billion parameters, revolutionized the field of natural language processing. It was created by optimizing a collection of neural language models based on Transformer. The researchers generated a dataset of 1.5 trillion words for pre-training, which is 40 times larger than the dataset used for earlier models. LaMDA has already been used for BIG-bench workshops, program synthesis, and zero-shot learning.

Blender Bot 2

The third version of Blender Bot 2, Meta’s chatbot, was launched a few months ago. The conversational AI prototype has its own long-term memory and is based on 175 billion parameters. The model generates output using the internet, memory, and previous conversation.

AlexaTM

Alexa Teacher Models is a seq-2-seq language model with SOTA features for few-shot learning (AlexaTM 20B). It stands out from competitors since it contains an encoder and a decoder to improve machine translation performance. Amazon also announced its 20 billion parameters, a huge language model. The language model developed by Amazon beat GPT-3 on the SQuADv2 and SuperGLUE benchmarks with 1/8 the number of parameters.

DialoGPT

A large-scale, trained dialogue response-generating model for discussions with several turns is called DialoGPT. The 147 million multi-turn panels from Reddit discussion threads were used to prepare the algorithm.

Godel

Microsoft’s 2019 DialoGPT project gave rise to Godel. Two functions are combined into one model by model. The first is task-focused, while the second adds social and realistic elements to the discussion. The majority of chatbots are either one or the other. So, for instance, Godel may provide a restaurant recommendation while also talking about sports or weather games, and then he or she can get the discussion back on course.

GLaM

The GLaM model, created by Google, is a mixture of experts (MoE) model, which implies it comprises many submodels that are experts in various inputs. With 64 experts per MoE layer and 1.2 trillion parameters, it is one of the biggest models currently accessible. The model only engages 97 billion parameters for each token prediction during inference.

Gopher

Gopher, a language designed by DeepMind with 280 billion parameters, is particularly adept at providing answers to problems in the humanities and sciences. According to DeepMind, the model can compete with logical reasoning issues using GPT-3 and outperform language models 25 times its size. For the simpler study, there are also smaller versions with 44 million parameters accessible.

PaLM

PaLM is a dense decoder-only transformer model learned using the Pathways system and is another language model created by Google. PaLM was trained on 540 billion parameters. The model performed better on 28 of 29 English-language NLP tasks than other models. In addition to being the biggest TPU-based configuration, this language model was the first to introduce large-scale models with 6144 chips using the Pathways system.

BERT

BERT was created by Google using a neural network-based NLP pre-training method (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers). There are two variants of the model: Bert Large has 24 layers and 340 million trainable parameters, whereas Bert Base employs 12 layers of transformers and 110 million trainable parameters.

OPT

Open Pretrained Transformer (OPT), a language model with 175 billion parameters, was created by Meta. It is trained using datasets that are freely accessible, fostering more community involvement. Pretrained models and training codes are included in the release. The model is only accessible for research usage at this time and has a noncommercial license. Compared to competing models, the model’s training and deployment requirements were much reduced, employing just 16 NVIDIA V100 GPUs.

