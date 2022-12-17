Transfer news LIVE as Man Utd ready £43m bid and Arsenal eye

The January transfer window is only two weeks away from opening with Manchester United and Arsenal among the Premier League clubs expected to make the most of the winter market. United are in the hunt for a new striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit with Cody Gakpo of PSV one potential target, having been wanted in the summer. Goncalo Ramos and Dusan Vlahovic are other attackers linked.

A new right-back is also wanted by United with Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially set to depart Old Trafford next month. The Red Devils could loan Wan-Bissaka out with the view to a permanent exit.

Arsenal, similarly, are after more firepower after striker Gabriel Jesus got injured at the World Cup for Brazil. Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk is one player who has long been on the Gunners’ radar. Another central midfielder could also be brought in at the Emirates.

And Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle could also use the January window to make additions ahead of a mammoth second half of the season which will test every team in the league.

