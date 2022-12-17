TrueFacet Founders Turn Their Love For Watches Into A Perpetual

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 19: A tray of Rolex watches are seen on a dealer’s stand at the London Watch … [+] Show on March 19, 2022 in London, England. Billed as London’s largest ever watch show, the London Watch Show 2022 includes display stands for luxury watch dealers, manufacturers and watch-lover lifestyle products. The event runs March 18-20 at the Grosvenor House hotel on Park Lane, London. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images

TrueFacet is the online marketplace for selling and buying pre-owned jewelry and luxury accessories. The luxury resale market has gravitated to specific items like Hermes bags and Rolex watches, while even sneakers have the cache that traditional luxury goods garnered. Through transparency, TrueFacet takes new steps into Web3 retail while expanding its inventory.

As online luxury continues to surge, TrueFacet, a leading digital luxury marketplace, has announced changes to its platform that will cater to customer needs as they reach a larger vintage-hungry audience. With a new iOS app and handbag category, TrueFacet has developed its Web2 presence to harness trends. Proactively, TrueFacet has branched into Web3 services for the next generation of consumers.

With new cryptocurrency checkout features, and blockchain authentication technology and services, TrueFacet aims to corner the resell market for luxury watches, jewelry, and handbags as of recent. Management changes have also occurred, as the new CEO, Raj Seecharran, and his team have been instrumental in implementing the updates to the brand.

As the CEO of TrueFacet, Raj Seecharran, is also the co-owner and a technologist whose prior experience includes investment banking, e-Commerce, wholesale, and jewelry retailing. Seecharran was born in Guyana, South America, and raised in the Bronx, New York. Getting a taste for watches early on in his adulthood, Seecharran recalls his first watch that his future wife would gift him at the age of 19.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual. Courtesy of TrueFacet

“I love watches and mixing and matching my collection based on the day, occasion, or event. I still own the first watch my wife gave me when I met her at 19. Before that, I couldn’t afford it, nor was I into it, to be honest. For me, a watch is always a staple. I always loved watches and it became an addiction of mine to learn everything and anything about the jewelry business,” Seecharran details.

Starting his career in investment banking, in the technology sector, Seecharran simultaneously was growing his presence in the jewelry industry. “I stumbled into tech as an intern at Merrill Lynch, then began a consulting career working at other [Investment Bank] firms such as Goldman Sachs, Citi Group, Bank of America, and then settled with Barclays Investment Bank as an employee.”

Seecharran learned the essence of retail operations as an investment banker and saw an opportunity for innovation and entrepreneurship in the jewelry industry. “I was with Barclays a little over 13 years until I was able to break out and sustain a life as an entrepreneur in 2019,” he details.

“I was able to manufacture an amazing career in investment banking while building my footprint in the jewelry industry,” he says. “[This] culminated into the acquisition of my business partner, Robert Koptiev’s, TrueFacet [company] back in 2020,” Seecharran mentions, recalling the moment as a revelation that was nurtured through his own experience collecting watches.

Founders Robert Koptiev (Left) and Raj Seecharran (Right) of TrueFacet. Courtesy of TrueFacet

“My partner, Robert, introduced me to the jewelry industry in 2013 to help him branch into retail. His family has been doing wholesale for over 35 years, and he wanted to lead the family business with technology – diversifying across e-commerce,” Seecharran explains. His partner, Koptiev, would seek the advice and guidance of his friend, strategizing to grow the business not yet owned by Seecharran.

“We learned the ins and outs of the marketplace industry, selling jewelry across platforms [including] TrueFacet, The Real Real, Tradesy, Amazon, eBay, and many others. This process taught us the value of the resale market [or secondary market] and its upside if and when we were to launch our platform. Luckily we were on the right side of the deal when TrueFacet became available and [I] acquired it in 2020, right before COVID hit.”

Seecharran became savvy about watches, the jewelry market, and which brands offer hefty resale values. He understood the relationship between timing the luxury market for hot products and knowing where the profit margins were. “You can not go wrong with Rolex watches, Cartier Love Bracelets, and Louis Vuitton handbags. The value of the brands outlasts any downshifts in the economy short term. The key is patience and to hold, especially with Rolex and Audemars Piguet watches.”

Seecharran takes an honest approach to the market, not forcing the trends only responding accordingly. “Right now the market is trending downwards but rest assured the industry is cyclical and it will bounce back in time. Those who bought Rolex 5 years ago saw upwards of a 30% return recently. If you buy today, I have a gut feeling that those returns will be achieved again in the next 5 years.”

As the luxury market expands into other jewelry and accessories, not just watches, handbags, and vintage tennis bracelets, diamonds have still been a caveat for perceived value. “Historically, we’ve seen jewelry retain value. Why are diamonds not always included? It depends on the jewelry in question. All commodities, such as gold and diamonds, retain value, even at a scrapped level. The value depends on the brand name, the characteristics, paperwork if any, and provenance of the item.”

“Pre-owned jewelry and watches typically save a customer up to 70% off retail,” the CEO and co-owner, Seecharran notes. “We all love the smell of a new item, but when buying pre-owned, there is a ‘grey market’ – a cloudy feeling in the transaction. It could be a replica or a fake, but that’s why TrueFacet is here. We eliminate that risk and that feeling in the process. “

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Courtesy of TrueFacet

The new leadership of the digital luxury marketplace has garnered more inventory, while fulfillment is valued with its shipping and returns, offering over 70,000 items and a 7-day money-back guarantee. Seecharran is relying on inventory and order fulfillment for his business to grow. He has positioned the brand as a trusted and transparent authenticator of pre-owned luxury items. He states that “we at TrueFacet value all items, and ensure our customers are receiving what they purchase is true in every facet.”

Seecharran knows the customer is the prime piece to the retail puzzle, and he wants to provide the most value for his sellers and customers. The average price per item found on the TrueFacet marketplace is about $5,500, suggesting that the platform curates for a premium product. Watches ultimately account for 60% of total revenue for TrueFacet, and $15 Million in revenue in 2022 has seeded a projection of doubling revenue in 2023.

Seecharran and his team have grown the TrueFacet collection of jewelry of over $200 million in value. “The value ultimately comes down to the owner in my opinion and that at times is priceless until they decide to resell with us of which they typically get back up to 80% of the price they paid.,” he concludes.