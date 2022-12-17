Two-alarm fire claims pets

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five animals, some exotic, were killed in a house fire Saturday morning.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson at 2:42 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1800 block of McGregor Avenue for a structure fire. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home and called for a second alarm.

Three people and one dog escaped the burning home. Three small dogs, a raccoon, and a wildcat are believed to have perished. The house is considered a complete loss and the cause is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.