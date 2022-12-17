Udupi-Bengaluru railway line scenic view lauded by Norway high

Daijiworld Media Network – Bengaluru (MS)

Bengaluru, Dec 17: The railway line between Udupi and capital city of Bengaluru is one the most beautiful railway routes in the country with lush green forests and mountains. An aerial view of this beauty stuns the viewer.

Eric Solheim, ambassador of Norway in India has shared his feelings on the Bengaluru-Udupi railway track on his Twitter account. He says, “Wonderful India. Is there a train track anywhere that runs in the midst of thick lush green forest? It is there from Sakleshpur to Kukke Subrahmanya on Bengaluru-Udupi railway route.”

A netizen said that everyone should watch the video and the railway route has tunnels, deep gorges and rivers.

Rick has posted the video two days ago and has already got 84,000 views. More than 600 people have shared the video and the same is liked by more than 3,950 people.

Reacting to the post, a netizen wrote, “Nature and beauty are underrated here. People of Western Ghats in India are the most beautiful. People from the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala of Western Ghat ranges are most beautiful. They have dominated the cinema field of Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.”