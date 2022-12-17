UK drivers forced to stay at home this Christmas due to fuel

New data has shown that one-quarter of drivers in the UK are spending less on fuel with fuel prices increasing by more than 25 percent in the past year (October 2021 to 2022), adding £28 to the cost of an average tank. The cost-of-living crisis is set to cause heartbreak for UK families as more than one in three (39 percent) Britons plan to stay home rather than visiting family or friends in order to save money on fuel.

For those who do venture out, most aren’t going far. One-third will slash their journey times by only visiting friends or relatives closer to home, rather than making long, festive journeys across the country.

But sadly, it’s not just fuel spending being reduced, the drain on festivities worsens as 44 percent of adults expect to buy fewer or lower-priced presents this year with 34 percent also axing activities like Christmas parties, pub visits or trips to the cinema.

Almost a quarter of survey respondents said they would opt to use public transport to see their friends and family over the winter holidays.

However, ongoing rail strikes could put a premature end to these plans, with many being forced to seek alternative ways to travel.

READ MORE: ‘Game changer’ hack for defrosting a car windscreen in seconds