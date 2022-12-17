



Russia still has enough missiles to mount several more strikes across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his nightly address Friday, hours after a wave of attacks was reported across the country. A Ukraine air force spokesman said Russia had launched more than 60 missiles. The barrage damaged critical infrastructure, resulting in emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine. In the central city of Kryvyi Rih, at least three people were killed and 13 injured when a residential building was hit, local officials said.

On the battlefield, the tempo of fighting has slowed with the arrival of winter, CIA Director William J. Burns said in an interview with PBS. “But there’s nothing at all reduced about the tempo of Putin’s increasingly brutal attacks against Ukrainian civilians,” he said. The Kremlin doesn’t appear to be serious about entering peace talks, he added.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

4. From our correspondents

War in Ukraine has decimated a once feared Russian brigade: Considered one of Russia’s most formidable military units, the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade was effectively destroyed after it sent its best fighters and weapons to Ukraine this year, write Greg Miller, Mary Ilyushina, Catherine Belton, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Paul Sonne.

The 200th was among the first units to plunge into Ukraine on Feb. 24, as part of a fearsome assault on the city of Kharkiv. By May, the unit was staggering back across the Russian border desperate to regroup, according to internal brigade documents reviewed by The Washington Post. A document detailing a mid-war inventory of its ranks shows that by late May, fewer than 900 soldiers were left in two battalion tactical groups that, according to Western officials, had departed the brigade’s garrison in Russia with more than 1,400.