Russia still has enough missiles to mount several more strikes across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his nightly address Friday, hours after a wave of attacks was reported across the country. A Ukraine air force spokesman said Russia had launched more than 60 missiles. The barrage damaged critical infrastructure, resulting in emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine. In the central city of Kryvyi Rih, at least three people were killed and 13 injured when a residential building was hit, local officials said.