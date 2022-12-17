UK’s biggest North Sea oil producer cuts out new oil drills





The largest North Sea oil producer in Britain is refusing to bid for new oil and gas wells in the UK in reaction to an increase in Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax. Harbour Energy added that it would be reviewing its investment as a reaction to the Energy Profits Levy, in which Chancellor Jeremy Hunt boosted the windfall tax on oil and gas producers from 25 to 35 percent.

The levy increases the marginal tax rate on North Sea profits to 75 percent. For the first North Sea licensing round since 2019, in which companies make proposals for licenses to operate in parts of the oil-rich sea, Harbour Energy has announced that it will not be taking part. A new licensing round was announced by the government for the first time in nearly three years as part of an effort to boost domestic energy production. Harbour Energy has just been demoted to the FTSE 250 following a share price slide. The company, which is the UK’s largest independent oil and gas business, said: “As a result of the extension of the energy profits levy announced in the Government’s Autumn Statement, we are reviewing investment levels and company-wide capital allocation.

“This review is ongoing and, in the meantime, we have decided not to submit bids as part of this licensing process. We have good opportunities within our existing North Sea and International portfolios, and these will be our focus at this time.” The windfall tax is being used to help subsidise household energy bills as oil and gas prices continue to spiral. The huge increase in oil and gas prices has also handed record profits to fossil fuel producers, while consumers have struggled to heat their homes. The tax is designed to target firms that are seeing a boost in profits for something they were not responsible for – in this case, energy firms receiving more for their oil and gas than last year due to heightened demand following the easing of Covid restrictions, and concerns about the energy supply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. READ MORE: Taxpayers’ £7bn boost for oil and gas companies [REVEAL]

It was first introduced by Mr Sunak in May, while he was still chancellor, and has now been boosted by current Chancellor Mr Hunt. However, the industry claimed to have lost a lot of money as a result of stopping investments in Russian oil, and warned that the tax may limit investment – and with Harbour Energy’s announcement and those of other energy giants, the impacts are already starting to show. French oil giant TotalEnergies has also announced plans to cut spending in the North Sea by £100million next year due to the tax. Meanwhile, FTSE 100-listed Shell PLC said it is reviewing plans to invest £25billion in Britain’s energy system. The announcement from Harbour Energy comes as a blow for the Government’s plans to increase the UK’s domestic energy production, after the security of supply was thrown into question by recent setbacks. DON’T MISS: Brits mull over heat pumps or hydrogen for future of UK heating [REVEAL]

David Bunch, Shell’s UK chairman, said in late November the tax “brings a strong headwind”. He added: “In terms of future projects, you’re gonna have to rerun the economics and take a view on a project-by-project basis.” In November, Harbour Energy said it expects to pay $900million in UK taxes in 2022 – $400million of which is due to the windfall tax. But this estimate was given before the tax was extended by Mr Hunt in his Autumn Statement on November 17. The company produced 207,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the nine months to September 2022, and has assets in Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico alongside the UK. Harbour Energy’s shares closed at 313.62p on Thursday, valuing the company at £2.6bn, compared to 530p in mid-April.