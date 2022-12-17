Unfolding the impact of Metaverse in the socio-economic world

By Achin Sharma

One of the buzzwords, which has become a next-gen technology trendsetter for various companies, forums and industries these days is ‘Metaverse’.

Metaverse is a virtual world that leverages Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and other advanced technologies to render 3D virtual & parallel world experiences by creating digital avatars. It can be considered as the next big revolution after the advent of the internet & social networking sites.

Today, big giants like Facebook, Apple, Samsung & others are investing billions of dollars into developing and offering Metaverse immersive experiences.

But, as there’s ample content available at your disposal through a simple google search. How does the metaverse impact our everyday lives?

Metaverse could be the boon or bane for human society. While most of us see it as the next logical growth of the internet, there’s a section of people who believe it might do more harm than good.

Listed down are the pros and cons of Metaverse in this evolving world-

Pros:

1. Creating the virtual worlds of equals- The metaverse virtual world is boundary-less and doesn’t consider any caste, colour, creed or religion. Everyone is equal, you can connect with the people of your liking and choice.

2. Interactive Learning – Today online learning had become the need of the hour during the COVID pandemic and lockdowns. Metaverse can take digital learning to the next level by offerings the experience of virtual classrooms in a more interactive manner by offering 3D views and immersive experiences.

3. Opening new business avenues – With companies already started leveraging metaverse to enhance the customer experience and open new business avenues, especially in the E-commerce industry. Using the immersive mode, they are trying to offer virtual markers, shops, and the real market experience.

For example, Flipkart, has introduced a metaverse-based shopping platform called Flipverse, in partnership with decentralized music and entertainment firm IDEO. The initial phase will include selected brands including the apparel brand Puma. Cosmetics and personal care brand Nivea, and homegrown electronics Noise.

4. Boost to startups – There are ample opportunities for niche start-ups who can offer their services right from creating the metaverse strategy to the final execution. E.g, Real Estate companies offer immersive experiences to prospective customers.

5. Next Avatar of social media – Metaverse will enhance the level of social media interaction and take it to the next level by allowing users to conduct and participate in online get-togethers, parties and other events in a more immersive manner.

6. Next level Gaming – The gaming industry was the early adopter of 3D, VR and AR technologies to offer real-life experiences and excitement to the users. With Metaverse, this is expected to take the experience to the next and already big gaming giants have started investing big in this area.

7. Online payments – Once the customers start buying goods online through the Metaverse experience, it will give a further boost to the digital payments mode and currencies.

8. Virtual Office – Pandemic has forced all companies to offer remote work to their employees. While some of them have switched back to a physical way of working, others are continuing with the same. Metaverse can enhance the employee experience of remote working by offering virtual conference rooms.

Cons:

Addiction – We all have experienced gaming addiction, especially with the younger generation. With Metaverse coming into the scene, the enticement will go further which will bring forth the addiction issues. The blur between the Real and Virtual world- Spending unhealthy time on gadgets, and social media blurs the line between the real and virtual world. Metaverse will increase this further and might blur the line between the real world and the virtual world which has its own disadvantages. Increase in Cyber Crime Cases – Cybercrime has been a problem emanated since the advent of the Internet. It is expected to rise with Metaverse, which is still in the evolution stage, the cybercriminals will try to take full advantage of the vulnerabilities. Lack of Physical Connect – Increased use of social media and the internet has already reduced the physical connection between people. Metaverse will widen this gap and bring forth other challenges. Data Security Concerns – Data security and privacy concerns have been accelerated due to the extensive use of the internet. Metaverse will increase its impact as it will leverage the complete digital identity of users, which can be misused if it reaches the wrong hands. Psychological issues – Increased use of the internet and remote working especially during the pandemic have already affected the mental health of not only children but also working people. With the use of Metaverse this might get up as it creates a parallel world, and it would be difficult for people to cope up with the real world post-immersion in the virtual world. Cyber troll – Social media is double-edged sword and it can be quite brutal at times especially due to bullies, who at times can cause emotional trauma to anyone. Metaverse will open other areas for the trollers to harass others. Centralization – Since major internet giants like Facebook, Apple is investing billions of dollars in Metaverse. We can expect them to keep the indirect control and use it to other business advantages.

Metaverse has a lot more to offer to everyone in society, but it needs to be leveraged a bit cautiously under some regulatory framework. For example, Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has become the world’s first regulator aiming to provide a framework for financial entities to operate the metaverse, among others, the bank and state services.

As we move forward, the onus lies on the end users who need to be alert and watchful while doing the metaverse immersion.

The author of this article is Achin Sharma, a Senior IT leader with over two decades of industry experience, and above expressed views are his personal and he is currently heading IT for a Firm.



Disclaimer: The views expressed are solely of the author and ETCIO.com does not necessarily subscribe to it. ETCIO.com shall not be responsible for any damage caused to any person/organization directly or indirectly.