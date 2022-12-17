Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said locals who bought a puppy from Companion Pets Inc. in the last five years could get a portion of the restitution.

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from Companion Pets, Inc. might be entitled to receive a portion of the restitution the company must pay.

The company operates pet stores in Glendale, Tempe, Gilbert, and Tucson.

The AG’s Office said CPI sells about 6,000 dogs each year and most of the animals come from out-of-state breeders.

Starting in early 2020, the state started investigating CPI regarding allegations that the company may have sourced dogs from commercial breeders providing “substandard care and living conditions to animals,” the AG’s Office said.

The company has now entered into an agreement that requires CPI to do the following:

Clearly identify the sources of the animals it sells

Accurately display the name and USDA-licensing status of the breeders and brokers from whom it has obtained an animal for sale

Not offer dogs for sale that come from breeders or brokers that have been cited for violations of the USDA’s Animal Welfare Act if CPI advertises that it does not obtain dogs from such breeders or brokers.

Not release dogs to consumers that are known to have parasites without informing the consumer verbally and in writing and advising whether the dog requires further treatment.

Anyone who bought a puppy from CPI after Jan. 1, 2017, can contact the AG’s Office to see if they might qualify for a portion of the restitution.

Up to Speed