Venus Williams: I always gave my best and I held my head up high

Venus Williams reveals the thing that is making her the proudest is her attitude to always give her best. Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, has left a major mark on tennis and she is considered among tennis’ all-time greats.

During her interaction with fans, former world No 1 Williams was asked to reveal her proudest moment. “My proudest moment I think, is not in particular, like one match. My proudest moment would be just holding my head up high no matter what happened, no matter how you feel on court.

There are a lot of days when I have walked out and have not felt amazing, but I gave my best and I held my head up high. At that moment, that’s all I had, so that’s what I gave,” Williams said, as quoted on Sportskeeda.

Williams describes herself

Williams is one of the most respected players on the WTA Tour and she has never been considered someone that uses dirty tricks on the court. But when Williams is on the court, she is ultra-competitive and determined to end on the winning side.

“Mean, nasty, unsportsmanlike, does that match? No. Five words, definitely extremely competitive and everyone definitely thinks that I’m nice but I wouldn’t say I’m the nicest person on the court, I’m just very sportswomanlike.

I’m a good sport but that doesn’t mean that I like to lose. Yea, I’m definitely a bit of a bully but I’m also a little bit smart,” Williams explained. This year, Williams appeared in just four singles tournaments.

Unfortunately for Williams, she didn’t impress in those four tournaments as she went 0-4 in singles this year. This month, the Dallas Open organizers announced they are planning to stage a Williams and Danielle Collins exhibition in February. Williams’ future plans are unclear but tennis fans will at least have a chance to watch her in action in February.