Visit Santa, help shelter pets at holiday party

The public is welcome to join King’s Harvest Pet Rescue for its annual Christmas celebration from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

The holiday party will include discounted adoptions, silent auctions, pictures with Santa, bake sale items and more.

All proceeds from this event go back into the shelter for facility upkeep, providing food and shelter for the animals, and assisting with current veterinary bills. For more information, call 563-386-3117.