Vivek Oberoi refuses to speak on past romance with Aishwarya Rai

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were one of the most talked about couples in the early 2000s. However, things didn’t work out between the couple and they soon parted ways. Both have continued to keep a lid on their previous relationship. Now, Vivek is happily married to Priyanka Alva Oberoi, while Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan continue to give relationship goals to couples. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vivek refused to talk about his past relationship with Aishwarya, saying that “it’s done and dusted”. The Dum actor also had some words for young people who were starting their career.

In the interview, Vivek was asked if looking back, he rethought his decision about going public about his relationship with Aishwarya during the initial phase of his career. The actor declined to comment. He said, “Not that I am going to answer this question because it’s done and dusted.” He also asked young talented people who are working these days to remain “really focused and committed” to their work. “My only advice is that see if they can’t attack you on your professionalism, if they can’t attack you on your talent, if they can’t attack you on the work you do, don’t give them an opportunity to attack you on something else and shift the focus.”

Vivek was once more asked about his refusal to speak on his past relationship with Aishwarya Rai. The actor added he has realised that if people don’t want their personal life to be discussed, they should not be “putting it out there as a projection”.

In the interview he also opened up on how he once went through a very dark phase in his life that made him relate to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He also credited his wife and family for helping him out of it. “I was constantly so upset with the negativity around me. Maybe that was the agenda. The agenda is sometimes to break you mentally. But I think Priyanka had a big role in creating a haven for me and figuring out not what I do but who I really am.”

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the MX Player series Dharavi Bank, which also starred Suniel Shetty. He is set to appear in movies like Iti and Sher.

