Watch a Calgary Man See an Incredibly Rare Lynx and Attempt to

A bobcat is a type of lynx, but bobcats are usually more aggressive and violent than the standard lynx.

A wild lynx looks like a large domestic cat with a thick and patterned coat.

Have you ever encountered a wild animal up close? Many people have gazed in awe at wild zoo animals like tigers, elephants, and lions. However, few have encountered dangerous animals outside of captivity and within reach. In this video, a man encounters and attempts to pet a wild lynx just a few feet from him on the side of a road.

At the beginning, the man talks to the animal, asking it how it’s doing and commenting on its behavior. The lynx begins to stretch out, and the man determines to pet the creature. The man describes how lynxes are friendlier than bobcats, which have a reputation for being violent and formidable predators.

The man then calls the lynx closer to him, but the lynx is hesitant to approach. He talks quietly and calmly to the animal, letting it know that he means no harm. The man describes the lynx as a large housecat without a tail. He also makes connections between the lynx and the cheetah, as both animals have similar patterns on their coats.

The lynx approaches the man slowly and scratches at his hand. The man reassures the lynx of its safety, but the lynx continues to back away. It appears that the lynx might be frightened of the man. Nevertheless, the man makes further efforts to pet the cat. The man begins to worry that the lynx might want to hurt him, and he believes that perhaps the lynx wasn’t friendly after all.

The lynx retreats from the man after further prodding and disappears. The man reasoned that the lynx was likely afraid of him, regardless of his calm temperament. Unfortunately, the man could not pet the wild lynx or make friends with the animal. While the man may have desperately wanted a relationship with the cat, it’s unlikely that they’ll ever meet again.

Background on the Lynx

The lynx looks like a large housecat. ©iStock.com/kjekol

Lynxes are wild cats with subspecies such as the bobcat. They can be encountered in and near forested areas on the continents of North America, Europe, and Asia. Lynx height averages two feet, and lynx weight ranges between 22 and 44 pounds. A lynx typically looks like a large housecat with a short tail and a denser coat. The coat of a lynx has a pattern, too. Lynx coats are typically cream-colored with brown and black spotting or stripes.

The lynx diet includes mammals, such as rodents, and birds. Some larger species of lynx, such as the bobcat, hunt for larger prey like deer. The Canada lynx finds its main food source in the snowshoe hare. The mating season for lynxes occurs between the winter and spring seasons. A lynx can produce up to six children after one gestation period lasting two months. Most lynx live for over 13 years. However, some lynx species, such as the Eurasian lynx, average a lifespan of 11 years.

