Wednesday: Netflix Exec Won’t Rule Out Addams Family Spinoff

In a year when there’s been a lot of uncertainty about Netflix and its future, the streamer has managed to have some solid success stories with original content, the latest being their Addams Family reboot Wednesday. Starring fan-favorite up-and-comer Jenna Ortega, who takes on an iconic role, and featuring Tim Burton behind the camera for multiple episodes, Wednesday was poised to be huge, but no one could have predicted it would cross 1 billion hours streamed and become a juggernaut for Netflix. Though Wednesday season 2 hasn’t officially been ordered yet, Netflix may not want to stop there. Could the rest of The Addams Family get spinoffs that branch out of the show too?

Speaking in an interview with Vulture, Peter Friedlander, the Head of Scripted Series in the US and Canada for Netflix, spoke about the future of the series and was asked directly if a “Addams Family universe” could occur on the platform. He replied: “I wish I could tell you more. I’m optimistic but have nothing to say right now.” When the interview followed up by asking if he’d like to have “more,” Friedlander replied, “I would.”

Friedlander went on to talk about the runaway success of Wednesday, positing they were thinking of “a couple hypotheses” as to why it was such a huge hit for the streamer. He adds, “We’re still learning from the success of it and unpacking it. It’s funny – people do talk about the YA audience, but I think that’s probably too simplistic because of the diversity of tastes within that demographic…I don’t know that I can identify one thing. I do feel like it’s firing on all cylinders.”

Has Netflix renewed Wednesday?

Despite the huge premiere numbers for the ne TV series, Netlfix has not yet renewed the hit show Wednesday. Despite that not being the case however, the creatives behind the series certainly have plans for more episodes, even teasing in one interview that they have ideas for at least three more seasons of the spinoff. Series showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar spoke to Variety about it before with Millar noting:

“For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons.”