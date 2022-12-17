What happened between Kira and Romeo? Bachelor in Paradise

After Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini, another Bachelor in Paradise couple has called it quits. Kira Mengistu and Romeo Alexander took to their Instagram stories to announce that they had ended their relationship.

The on-again/off-again former couple last appeared together on November 22, 2022, at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion and said they were “very happy together.” But a month later, Kira announced that she and Romeo were going their “separate ways.” Meanwhile, Romeo also shared a video of a busy cityscape with an instrumental track and captioned it,