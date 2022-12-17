What Time Will The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Be on Paramount+?

Experiences the next chapter of the Dutton family origin story with the series premiere of the hotly anticipated new Yellowstone prequel 1923.

Debuting Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+, 1923 stars Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the family. Per Paramount, the show explores “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

No Paramount+? No problem. The series premiere will also air Sunday, December 18 on Paramount Network, following an all-new episode of Yellowstone. What time will 1923 debut on Paramount+? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHAT CHANNEL IS 1923 ON?

1923 will air on Paramount+ (more info below).

WHAT TIME WILL 1923 BE ON PARAMOUNT PLUS?

New films and TV shows are typically added to Paramount+ at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT). The first episode of 1923 should premiere Sunday, December 18 at 3:00 a.m. ET. As we mentioned above, if you don’t have Paramount+, the series premiere of 1923 will also air Sunday, December 18 at 9:21 p.m. ET on Paramount Network (with an encore presentation at 11:56 p.m. ET).

YELLOWSTONE PREQUEL 1923 STREAMING INFO:

1923 will be available to stream on Paramount+, which is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and a variety of supported devices. Paramount+ offers the Essential Plan (available for $4.99/month or $49.99/year) and an ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99/month or $99.99/year), which includes a CBS live stream.

Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

WILL 1923 BE ON NETFLIX, PEACOCK, OR HULU?

Nope. 1923 is exclusive to Paramount+.

1923 ON PARAMOUNT PLUS CAST INFO:

Along with Ford and Mirren, the series also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).