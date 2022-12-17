Where to watch 1923, the Yellowstone prequel show | Digital

What’s the biggest show on television right now? The answer may surprise you. If you look at Twitter, you might think it’s The White Lotus or one of those dreadful Real Housewives reality shows. If you read Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, you may think it’s Wednesday or Dahmer. But how many new shows have spawned an entire fictional universe, with spinoffs more successful than the last?

For five seasons, Yellowstone has been an unexpected hit with audiences. Its first spinoff, 1883, with country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill was also a hit, and so the Yellowstone universe has further expanded with 1923, a new limited series starring Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend Harrison Ford and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren. The show is set for release in December 2022, but where can you watch it?

While you can find the main Yellowstone series on The Paramount Network, you won’t find any of its spinoffs there. 1923 will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

While 1923 may lure you to Paramount+, there are many more shows and movies available on the platform to make your subscription worth your while. Shows like The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and The Twilight Zone and hit movies like The Lost City, Orphan: First Kill, and Smile are just a few of the titles that you won’t want to miss.

Stream 1923 on Paramount+

The series premiere of 1923 is December 18. The first season will last eight episodes, with the second episode set to air on January 1, 2023.

The second and final season will also contain eight episodes. No premiere date for that season has been announced.

That depends on what kind of plan you prefer. To take advantage of the free trial, simply head to the Paramount+ website and sign up here. Your first seven days will be free, but after the trial period, subscription plans start as low as $5 per month. That option (called “Essential”) comes with limited commercial interruptions. If you don’t want any ads, the Premium monthly subscription will cost you $10 a month.

You can save money if you commit to a one-year subscription, too. An Essential annual subscription is $50 a year while a Premium annual subscription is $100.You can also bundle the Paramount+ subscription with a Showtime subscription for $12 a month or $120 a year. For more info on all Paramount+ subscription plans, click here.

1923 | Official Trailer | Paramount+

We’re sold on this show simply because of two reasons: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. These two acting legends don’t do a lot of TV; in fact, this is Ford’s first leading role on television ever. To see them both living it up in the Prohibition-era west as Jacob and Cara Dutton is immensely appealing and promises to give them both ample opportunity to chew some scenery.

Also, co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan is a great writer. Remember, prior to Yellowstone, he wrote two of the best thrillers in recent memory: Sicario and Hell or High Water. Even if you’re not a fan of the main Yellowstone series or its spinoff, 1883, you have to admit that the guy knows how to write a good story, and the combination of the leading actors and period setting makes 1923 one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

