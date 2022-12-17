Who Stars In ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ’1923′? Meet The Full

Fans are just hours away from meeting the next generation of Duttons in 1923.

The second Yellowstone prequel series from Taylor Sheridan, will center on a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

The new series will premiere on Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+.

