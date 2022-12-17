Who was the most sensual tennis star of 2022?

Who was the most sensual WTA tennis player of 2022? We will leave that decision up to you readers! We will propose a list with the best photos that the athletes have shared on Instagram, including shots in bathing suits or very sensual outfits.

A list that will arrive in the next few days also for the ATP tennis players. Naomi Osaka became the protagonist of the Roland Garros 2021, when she decided not to attend the press conference due to her mental health due to her not having a good time, and therefore she was not ready to face the questions of the journalists.

“The organizers ignore the athletes’ mental health,” she said in an interview before the tournament to justify her decision.

Serena Williams concluded her tennis career in September with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 at the US Open.

The US former star, after her motherhood, had no longer appeared in dazzling shape and so she decided to hang up her racket at the age of 41. Serena is considered one of the most important tennis players in the history of the sport, and with a prize pool of over 94 million dollars she is the woman to have earned the most.

Eugenie Bouchard, at the end of the vacation and rest period, will resume training with intensity to be ready for the start of the upcoming 2023 vintage.

The goal will certainly be to return to the greats and try to get more satisfaction in the ranking world. To date, the Canadian has won a WTA title, achieving a total of 286 singles victories. In 2014 she also reached fifth position in the standings, then finding herself in 323rd place after returning from injury.

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka is regarded as one of the strongest tennis players of recent years.

During her career, the beautiful Aryna has won 10 WTA tournaments and she has achieved some great results such as the final at this year’s WTA Finals or the semifinals obtained last year at Wikvl and at the US Open.

Camila Giorgi recently published a photo on her social profiles, inevitably catching the attention of the public and fans.

Christmas is approaching and she has no intention of being caught unprepared. The tennis player is already thinking about the holiday season and she wanted to show it by wearing a breathtaking red dress. Fans in ecstasy for the player, once again the center of attention for a new beautiful shot.

But not only this, Camila has been sharing incredible photos throughout 2022.

Paula Badosa also had a difficult start to her career due to mental health problems, but in the last two years she has had great growth and achieved great results.

In 2021 she became the first Spanish tennis player in history to win the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells and grew considerably in the rankings and in April she reached second position in the WTA rankings, only to have a sharp drop and is now out of the top ten locations.

In addition to her results in the court, Paula is known to the public for her beuty, and she has millions of followers on her social channels for truly captivating shots.

On September 3, Ajla Tomljanovic ended Serena Williams’ career by playing one of her best matches at the US Open on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Australian tennis player closed the match with a score of 7-5, (4) 6-7, 6-1 and showed that she can compete at high levels even in Grand Slam tournaments. This year, thanks to some important victories, Tomljanovic reached the quarterfinals at both the US Open and Wimbledon.

On the lawns of the All England Club she had to surrender to Elena Rybakina, who would later win her first Major; while she in Flushing Meadows she was stopped by Ons Jabeur.