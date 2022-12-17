Why Rocket League Fans May Want to Try the New Call of Duty:

As a free-to-play title, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 takes the same post-launch formula of many similar titles, utilizing seasonal updates and battle passes to monetize itself and establish a clear structure for implementing extra content. While this content usually speaks to the more competitive side of the fanbase in the way of new maps and even weapons for players to utilize, a brand-new mode in Warzone 2 appears to take a more light-hearted approach.





This new limited-time mode for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 called the Warzone Cup was implemented on December 14, seeing players take control of suped-up ATVs in a small soccer arena. Many have already pointed out the overt similarities between this mode and the core gameplay loop of Psyonix’s popular Rocket League, which offers a unique window for fans of Rocket League to give the new Warzone 2 mode a shot.

Season 1 Reloaded Content for Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released into Season 1, which drip-fed users new content via its battle pass to offer a tangible sense of progression. To mark the halfway point of this season, Warzone 2 launched Season 1 Reloaded (a now-common style for the series), which brings a slew of additional content for players to enjoy.

Season 1 Reloaded offers two new operators for the game: Klaus Fisker and Gaz, a character many will know from the campaigns in this Modern Warfare series reboot. New Special Ops raids have also been implemented, as well as new maps for the ambitious Warzone 2 mode DMZ. The popular Mini Royale mode is also returning to Warzone 2, while the core multiplayer side of Modern Warfare 2 saw the return of the classic Shipment map. With new weapons also coming throughout Season 1 Reloaded, there’s plenty to absorb. However, the brand-new Warzone Cup mode is commanding the greatest amount of attention from fans.

What Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Warzone Cup Mode Brings to the Table

The Warzone Cup limited playlist for Warzone 2 was introduced coinciding with the FIFA World Cup, and this is not the only crossover content that fans can discover. The title recently received Modern Warfare FC bundles in its in-game store, which turn the soccer superstars Messi, Pogba, and Neymar into playable operators for MW2 and Warzone 2.

Warzone Cup takes this soccer-style content to the next level, and sees two teams of three operators face off against one another in small soccer arenas. Each player is in command of their own ATV, which is supplemented by a pulse ability that allows players to control and move an over-sized soccer ball with greater accuracy and power. Predictably, the aim of the game is to score in the opponents’ goal, with five goals for a team needed to win each match before the timer runs out.

This gameplay sounds extremely similar to Rocket League, which also sees players engage in a form of soccer that uses vehicles across similarly eccentric arenas. Many have assumed that the Warzone Cup mode takes inspiration from the prolonged success of Rocket League, with the new mode being a fun homage of sorts. While the Warzone Cup mode is only set to be a limited event for Season 1 Reloaded alongside the FIFA World Cup, fans of Rocket League should nevertheless try out Warzone Cup while it is still available in the free-to-play battle royale experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

