Why Texting Causes Serious Damage In Relationships (And How To


Bzzz… bzzz… I sigh halfheartedly. I don’t have to pick up my phone to know who is texting me half past midnight. It’s my boyfriend.

For the past few days, we’d been rehashing the same stupid argument. We were in the middle of a big move to New York and I was still mildly irritated that he insisted on moving ahead of me to get things settled with his job, leaving me and a million half-packed boxes behind.

Reception wasn’t too clear between us, so a phone call wasn’t viable. It was just the two of us trading texts (my panicky, long-winded rants and his brief, passive-aggressive “Ks”).

I couldn’t help but feel that if there weren’t several state borders separating us, we could talk face to face instead of screen to screen, and we might understand one another a little better.

Turns out there’s something to how I was feeling.

What science says about texting in a relationship

A study conducted in 2013 showed that too much texting back and forth (especially to hash out problems) can cause a disconnect in even the most committed couples.

Researchers from Brigham Young University asserted that the frequency and content of texts can determine the quality of your relationship.

After getting nearly 300 people (all in committed relationships) to participate, the researchers found that most couples use texting for “relationship maintenance” and even worse, to argue. And a lot gets lost in translation.





