Woman shares ‘worst Christmas day ever’ with in-laws

On the parenting forum Mumsnet, user @parklybluesky explained that her worst Christmas was a few years ago when she was heading towards divorce. She spent the day with her in-laws and annoyingly, “not much alcohol was served”.
Her mother-in-law served up “a tiny meal”, and gave her gifts that were “freebies from Avon”.
Her sister-in-law arrived with her “badly behaved children” and her ex bought her some candles from eBay. “We divorced shortly after,” she admitted.
Some people get along with their in-laws and enjoy spending Christmas with them but for others, it can be a nightmare.
Another woman explained that they went to her in-law’s house for “about the 10th year in a row” and they had agreed they weren’t going to do big presents between them.
“Everyone opened the presents together so I asked him to let his folks know what we had decided. I bought him a CD he wanted and something else quite little,” she explained.
However, he bought her a very expensive piece of jewellery and when she opened it, she was “too shocked to be grateful” and “looked upset”.
She continued: “I will never forget the look of horror on everyone’s faces when he opened his little gift.
“No one really spoke to me for the rest of the day and people went quiet when I walked in the room.”
The “grumpy” brother-in-law stayed in his room all day abusing anyone who tried to interact with him.
Her mother-in-law, on the other side, who couldn’t cook, had the oven “belching out thick black smoke as it hadn’t been used or cleaned since the 90s”.
“We had to carve the turkey with a cheese knife as that was all she had. I swore I would never go there again and so far I haven’t had to,” she explained.
