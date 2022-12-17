Woman shares ‘worst Christmas day ever’ with in-laws

On the parenting forum Mumsnet, user @parklybluesky explained that her worst Christmas was a few years ago when she was heading towards divorce. She spent the day with her in-laws and annoyingly, “not much alcohol was served”.

Her mother-in-law served up “a tiny meal”, and gave her gifts that were “freebies from Avon”.

Her sister-in-law arrived with her “badly behaved children” and her ex bought her some candles from eBay. “We divorced shortly after,” she admitted.

Some people get along with their in-laws and enjoy spending Christmas with them but for others, it can be a nightmare.

Another woman explained that they went to her in-law’s house for “about the 10th year in a row” and they had agreed they weren’t going to do big presents between them.

