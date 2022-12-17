World Cup chiefs cancelled Beckham event after conditions

Qatar World Cup organisers were forced to cancel a meet-and-greet-style event involving David Beckham as not enough people showed up, according to reports. The former England hero and current ambassador for Qatar may have shot himself in the foot after requesting that his appearance be kept a total secret.

Beckham’s endorsement of Qatar has been met with widespread criticism. The 47-year-old supposedly accepted a huge £120million to promote the country in a deal that started two years ago and built up to the 2022 World Cup.

Issues on migrant workers, LGBTQ+ laws and human rights in Qatar prompted many to question Beckham’s involvement with the country. It’s not just people in England that are unhappy, either, amid reports that Qatari chiefs have also been left disappointed by the former winger’s reluctance to answer tough questions and paint the country in a positive light.

According to The New York Times, plans were put in place for Beckham and other ex-players to visit the Al Bidda Park fan zone, but hesitancy from the Englishman’s camp meant that he only agreed to it on two conditions.

JUST IN: Cristiano Ronaldo risks major Portugal backlash if he accepts £173m-a-year Al-Nassr offer