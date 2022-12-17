World Cup LIVE – France camel flu crisis, PL ref ‘barred’ from

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor has reportedly been barred from officiating in the World Cup final due to concerns over national bias.

Sunday’s final, which will see Argentina facing France at the Lusail Stadium, will instead be refereed by Szymon Marciniak of Poland.

According to The Times, there were fears that English officials have been barred from officiating games featuring Argentina due to fears of agitating feeling around the nations’ history over the Falkland Islands.

FIFA reportedly see the concept of remaining neutral among officials as a ‘top priority’, and it is understood that the same rule would have applied to Argentinian referees had they been in contention to referee England matches.