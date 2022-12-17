WoW Dragonflight patch 10.0.5 brings big transmog buffs, class

The WoW Dragonflight patch 10.0.5 PTR notes are here, giving us a look at what to expect from the next major update for World of Warcraft as its latest expansion reaffirms its place as one of the best MMORPGs on PC. The patch notes feature a lot of class buffs and nerfs following on from recent WoW Dragonflight class tuning, with Druid and Priest seeing some of the most sweeping overhauls, but perhaps the most exciting pieces of news are a new trading post and a raft of changes to make WoW transmog even better.

The WoW trading post is a new feature allowing players to earn a new currency by completing monthly activities, which can then be spent on new cosmetic transmogs, pets, and mounts that are unique to the trading post. You’ll get 500 ‘Trader’s Tender’ every month just for logging in and heading to the posts (found in Stormwind and Orgrimmar), and can earn up to an additional 500 for completing monthly activities.

A huge change is coming for WoW transmog, as common (white) and poor (grey) quality equipment is set to become available for transmogrification. This means these items will now become bind-on-equip, but should enable a whole raft of new ways to deck out your characters. The Warlords of Draenor crafted item appearances, which were removed in Shadowlands due to conflicts with new systems, are returning, and you’ll also be able to apply enchant illusions on Artifact weapons.

There’s a huge series of class tweaks set for WoW 10.0.5, though of course it’s important to stress that these patch notes are for the Public Test Realm and so it’s always possible that some of these will be adjusted or removed before the final deployment on live servers. Druids are seeing big changes, which will likely mean having to delve back into your talent tree regardless of which spec you favour, and Priest also sees a ton of tweaks.

Holy Paladin looks set to get some nice buffs, as does Arms Warrior – but there’s no mention of Prot Warrior or any of the Mage specs, so Blizzard is presumably satisfied with their level of performance. Marksmanship Hunters wave goodbye to Double Tap, while Affliction Warlock sees some reworking, with Blizzard saying it’s concerned that some skills place an over-reliance on installing WoW addons to keep track of cooldowns.

If you’re in the midst of WoW Dragonflight leveling, keep an eye on our WoW Dragonflight tier list – which will no doubt see some shifts when these next set of tweaks land on live servers. We’ve also got a guide to bring you up to speed on the WoW Dragonflight talents system. Elsewhere, Blizzard has announced that Warcraft veteran Chris Metzen is back and stepping into a role within the leadership team for World of Warcraft.