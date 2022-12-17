Yellowstone 1923 family tree explained as Jacob and Cara Dutton

1923 is coming to Paramount Plus and the series follows on from the success of Yellowstone’s 1883. This time, the series follows Jacob Dutton (played by Harrison Ford), the brother of Tim McGraw’s James Dutton in 1883. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about who Jacob is to Yellowstone’s John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

How are Jacob and Cara Dutton related to John?

Following James Dutton’s death, which was shown in Yellowstone season four, Jacob took over the running of the Yellowstone ranch.

He is joined by his wife Cara (Helen Mirren), and James’ son John Dutton Sr (James Badge Dale).

Jacob Dutton is the great-great-uncle of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, who is the third John Dutton in the family.

John’s great-great-grandfather was 1883’s James Dutton and as Jacob is James’s brother, he is John’s great-great-uncle.

