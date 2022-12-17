‘Yellowstone’ in ‘1923,’ World Cup Final, Holiday Movies Classic

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1923

SUNDAY: Another Yellowstone origin story (following 1883) moves into the early 20th century, with megastars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren ruling the ranch as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Series creator Taylor Sheridan’s busy premiere takes us from the Montana range, where the Duttons are at odds with sheepherders during a severe drought, to the veldt of Africa, where brooding nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) hunts wild game, haunted by his service during World War I. World-weary Ford and salt-of-the-earth Mirren are terrific, with the latter particularly strong when she advises a young woman about to marry into the family: “You have to want more than the boy. You have to want the life, too.” I expect Yellowstone fans will want as much of 1923 as they can get.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

World Cup

SUNDAY: The global soccer competition, which began nearly a month ago in Qatar, reaches its climax in the final game between Argentina and France. Will Argentina’s Lionel Messi finally take home the one major trophy that has eluded him during his phenomenal career? The match starts at 10AM ET.

Steven Ackerman/Hallmark Media

Hanukkah on Rye

SUNDAY: On the first night of Hanukkah, Hallmark gives Santa a rest to tell the seasonal story of Jacob (Supergirl’s Jeremy Jordan) and Molly (Jane the Virgin’s Yael Grobglas), heirs to rival Jewish delis. Jacob arrives in New York from L.A. to see about opening a new location for his family’s operation, which could put Molly’s family’s Lower East Side joint out of business. What neither knows is that they’ve been writing pseudonymous letters to each other as part of their relatives’ matchmaking scheme. Stay tuned for a latke cookout and a Hanukkah songwriting contest with a cameo by Lisa Loeb.

TV Yule Log:

Inside Weekend TV: